Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov attend an annual meeting of the Defence Ministry Board in Moscow, December 21, 2022.SPUTNIK/Reuters

Power struggles in Russia, as Winston Churchill is reputed to have said, are akin to bulldogs fighting under a carpet. Onlookers hear only the growls, until a winner finally emerges.

Much is unclear about what’s happening inside Russia’s official structures as President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine – which was supposed to result in conquest within a matter of days – approaches the year-old mark. But outsiders can hear the growls emanating from behind the Kremlin walls.

The only thing that’s plain is that it’s still Mr. Putin who calls the shots, maintaining his authority by playing factions off against each other so that they see him as the sole arbiter of their disputes.

This is how the former KGB agent has ruled since coming to power at the turn of the century – create a divide, then preside over the quarrel.

When Mr. Putin first came to office in 2000, it was liberal reformers and throwback statists who competed for his favour. Later, it was pro-Western doves and Cold Warrior hawks who tried to convince the boss of their ideas. Now that those battles are over and Mr. Putin’s regime has moved to outright authoritarianism and aggression, the competing factions are the formal military command and the freelance operatives who believe Russia should resort to even more brutal tactics to achieve its aims.

The latest skirmish under the rug resulted in Valery Gerasimov, already the Chief of the General Staff, assuming direct authority over what the Kremlin still calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine. General Sergey Surovikin, the top general in Ukraine for the past three months, was demoted to become one of Gen. Gerasimov’s three deputies for the campaign.

The move comes after months of intense criticism of Gen. Gerasimov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu emanating from a group of hardliners headed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a longtime Putin confidante who shot to prominence through his control over the Wagner private military company, a mercenary group that has viciously fought alongside the Kremlin’s friends in the Middle East and Africa.

Sergey Markov, a hawkish Kremlin-connected political analyst, told The Globe and Mail that the shuffle was influenced by Wagner’s rising influence. “It’s the Wagnerization of the Russian army. One of the reasons for the success of Wagner is its lack of military bureaucracy. All of the information from the ground goes to Prigozhin very quickly. It’s a big difference from the Russian army.”

Now, Mr. Markov said, Gen. Gerasimov would receive updates directly, as Mr. Prigozhin does, and “be able to make commands stronger and faster.”

But the practical effects of Wednesday’s shuffle seem less important than the political implications.

Mr. Prigozhin and his allies, most notably Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov, have mounted an increasingly open campaign to pin the blame for Russia’s military failures in Ukraine on Mr. Shoigu and Gen. Gerasimov. In late December, a video emerged in which Wagner mercenaries – whose ranks include tens of thousands of former convicts released from prison to join the war – used expletives to refer to Gen. Gerasimov, accusing the top general of leaving men on the frontline without sufficient ammunition. “We are fighting against the entire Ukrainian army near Bakhmut. Where are you? It’s about time you help us,” the masked fighter said.

The conflict escalated on Dec. 28 when Mr. Prigozhin supported his mercenaries against the general. “The guys asked me to pass along, that when you’re sitting in a warm office, it’s hard to hear the problems on the frontline,” Mr. Prigozhin said via his press service when asked to comment on the video. “But when you’re dragging the dead bodies of your friends every day, and seeing them for the last time, then supplies are very much needed. And you want everyone to stir and at least in some way to think about how it is for those on the frontline.”

This week, Mr. Prigozhin’s challenge widened when he claimed that it was Wagner, and Wagner alone, that had captured the salt mining town of Soledar in the southeastern Donbas region, near the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut. While Ukrainian officials say the battle for Soledar is ongoing, Mr. Prigozhin posed in full battle gear for a photograph with half a dozen of his men on Wednesday inside what looked to be part of the town’s sprawling complex of salt mines.

At the same time, Mr. Prigozhin and Mr. Kadyrov – whose Chechen fighters are, like Wagner, notorious for their indifference to the laws of war – have praised Gen. Surovikin for stabilizing the Russian frontline in Ukraine. Gen. Surovikin took command of the war in October, in the wake of a Ukrainian army counteroffensive that pushed Russian troops out of the eastern Kharkiv region. It was his decision to withdraw forces from the southern city of Kherson to more defensible positions on the east bank of the Dnipro River.

But Gen. Surovikin hasn’t been able to reclaim the initiative in a war that has seen Ukraine, bolstered by a supply of advanced Western weaponry, push Russia out of 40 per cent of the territory it seized earlier in the invasion. Wagner’s victory in Soledar, if confirmed, would represent the first significant Russian territorial gain in months.

Gen. Gerasimov’s move to take direct control suggests he was growing tired of Mr. Prigozhin’s antics. Some military analysts predicted a new Russian offensive might soon follow, allowing Gen. Gerasimov to claim credit for any advances, and perhaps to pose with his own troops near the frontline.

“The Kremlin’s intentions are obvious. A strategic offensive operation is being prepared,” Valentyn Badrak, director of the Kyiv-based Centre for Army, Conversion and Disarmament Studies, wrote on the group’s website. Mr. Badrak predicted that much of the fighting would be left to Wagner mercenaries until spring, when the Russian army – bolstered by fresh conscripts – would mount a “last” major offensive.

Some observers suggested Gen. Gerasimov was being handed a poisoned chalice. The Russian military – after almost 11 months of fighting – doesn’t appear to have the capacity to achieve Mr. Putin’s aim of asserting Russian control over the four Ukrainian provinces he claimed to annex last year, let alone to achieve the original goal of capturing Kyiv.

But Mr. Putin is doubling down on his invasion. Mr. Markov said Russian society was coming to understand that the war for Ukraine would be a long one.

And despite Western hopes that Mr. Putin’s grip on power would be shaken by now through economic sanctions and military setbacks, one thing that Mr. Shoigu, Gen. Gerasimov, Mr. Prigozhin and Mr. Kadyrov have in common is their overt loyalty to Mr. Putin. That and his lingering power over all of them.