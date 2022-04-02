People who flee Mariupol and Melitopol as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, wait inside an evacuee bus at a collecting point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine April 1, 2022. Picture taken April 1, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAYSTRINGER/Reuters

Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:

A Red Cross convoy travelling to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol will make another attempt to evacuate civilians from the besieged port

The EU is eyeing further sanctions for Russia, but ones that will not affect the energy sector

Seven humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from Ukraine’s besieged regions are planned for Saturday, says Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk

Ukrainian forces continue to advance against withdrawing Russian forces in the vicinity of Kyiv, British military intelligence said on Saturday

9:33 a.m. ET

Death toll rises to 35 from strike on government building in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv

At least 35 people have been confirmed killed as a result of Tuesday’s rocket strike on the regional administration building in Ukraine’s southern port city of Mykolaiv, Governor Vitaliy Kim said in an online post on Saturday.

Rescue workers have continued to dismantle the rubble and search for victims after the strike blasted a hole through the side of the building in central Mykolaiv.

– Reuters

9:31 a.m. ET

Ukraine faces big battles in eastern and southern regions, says senior official

Heavy battles are coming up in Ukraine’s eastern and southern regions and for the besieged city of Mariupol in particular, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Saturday.

Speaking on national television, Arestovych said Ukrainian troops around Kyiv had retaken more than 30 towns or villages in the region and were holding the front line against Russian forces in the east.

“Let us have no illusions - there are still heavy battles ahead for the south, for Mariupol, for the east of Ukraine,” he said.

– Reuters

9:15 a.m. ET

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer Maksim Levin carries a cat near the line of separation from Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk region, Ukraine January 25, 2022.STRINGER/Reuters

Maksim Levin, a photographer and videographer who was working for a Ukrainian news website and was a long-time contributor to Reuters, was killed while covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He leaves behind his wife and four children.

His body was found in a village north of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on April 1, the news website LB.ua where he worked said on Saturday.

Levin, born in 1981, was a documentary film maker who had contributed to Reuters’ coverage of the country since 2013.

He had been working in the village of Huta Mezhyhirska. There had been heavy shelling in that area.

– Reuters

8:56 a.m. ET

Red Cross tries to reach besieged Mariupol

The International Committee of the Red Cross says a team of nine staffers is trying to get to the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol again after it had to abandon an earlier attempt when conditions on the ground made it impossible to proceed.

The humanitarian group said the team with three vehicles was on the way to help facilitate the safe passage of civilians on Saturday after a failed attempt Friday.

The group said in a statement late Friday it would try to accompany a convoy of civilians out from Mariupol to another city in Ukraine.

– The Associated Press

8:54 a.m. ET

EU eyeing further Russia sanctions that will not affect energy sector

The European Union is working on further sanctions on Russia but any additional measures will not affect the energy sector, the EU’s Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said in Cernobbio on Saturday.

The 27-nation bloc will be faced with a growth slowdown caused by the war in Ukraine but not a recession, he added, saying the 4% growth forecast was too optimistic and the EU would not reach it.

– Reuters

8:53 a.m. ET

Ukraine expects good news over weekend regarding Mariupol evacuations, says presidential adviser

Ukraine expects good news over the weekend regarding evacuations of people from the besieged southeastern city of Mariupol, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelesnskiy said on Saturday.

“Our delegation has reached an agreement in Istanbul (during Ukraine-Russia peace talks) to provide evacuations,” Oleksiy Arestovych told Ukraine’s television.

“I think that today or maybe tomorrow we will hear good news regarding the evacuation of the inhabitants of Mariupol.”

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) sent a team on Friday to lead a convoy of about 54 Ukrainian buses and other private vehicles out of the city, but they turned back, saying conditions made it impossible to proceed. They were due to try again on Saturday.

– Reuters

8:51 a.m. ET

Ukraine says seven humanitarian corridors planned for evacuations on Saturday

Seven humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from Ukraine’s besieged regions are planned for Saturday, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

The planned corridors include one for people evacuating by private transport from the city of Mariupol and by buses for Mariupol residents out of the city of Berdyansk, Vereshchuk said.

– Reuters

8:50 a.m. ET

Ukraine continue to advance against Russian forces near Kyiv, U.K. says

Ukrainian forces continue to advance against withdrawing Russian forces in the vicinity of Kyiv, British military intelligence said on Saturday.

Russian forces are also reported to have withdrawn from Hostomel airport near the capital, which has been subject to fighting since the first day of the conflict, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said in a regular bulletin.

“In the east of Ukraine, Ukrainian forces have secured a key route in eastern Kharkiv after heavy fighting,” the ministry added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

– Reuters

April 2, 2022 - 8:50 a.m. ET

Russian missiles strike two central Ukraine cities - local official

Russian missiles hit two cities in central Ukraine early on Saturday, damaging infrastructure and residential buildings, the head of the Poltava region said.

“Poltava. A missile struck one of the infrastructure facilities overnight,” Dmitry Lunin wrote in an online post. “Kremenchuk. Many attacks on the city in the morning.”

Poltava city is the capital of the Poltava region, east of Kyiv, and Kremenchuk one of the area’s major cities.

There was no immediate information about possible casualties, Lunin said. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

– Reuters

April 1, 2022 - 11:45 p.m. ET

China says it’s not deliberately circumventing sanctions on Russia

China is not deliberately circumventing sanctions on Russia, a senior Chinese diplomat said on Saturday, a day after the European Union warned Beijing against allowing Moscow to work around measures imposed after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Wang Lutong, director-general of European affairs at China’s foreign ministry, told reporters that China is contributing to the global economy by conducting normal trade with Russia.

“China is not a related party on the crisis of Ukraine. We don’t think our normal trade with any other country should be affected,” he said.

Wang’s comments come a day after an EU-China virtual summit that included the EU’s comments on sanctions and China offering assurances that it would seek peace for Ukraine but “in its own way.”

Beijing, which has forged closer ties with Moscow, has refused to condemn Russia’s actions in Ukraine or call it an invasion and has repeatedly criticized what it calls illegal and unilateral Western sanctions.

- Reuters

April 1, 2022 - 11:09 p.m. ET

Retreating Russians leave many mines behind, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned his people early Saturday that retreating Russian forces were creating “a complete disaster” outside the capital as they leave mines across “the whole territory,” even around homes and corpses.

He issued the warning as the humanitarian crisis in the encircled city of Mariupol deepened, with Russian forces blocking evacuation operations for the second day in a row, and the Kremlin accused the Ukrainians of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil.

Ukraine denied responsibility for the fiery blast, but if Moscow’s claim is confirmed, it would be the war’s first known attack in which Ukrainian aircraft penetrated Russian airspace.

“Certainly, this is not something that can be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for the continuation of the talks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, five weeks after Moscow began sending upwards of 150,000 of its own troops across Ukraine’s border.

Russia continued withdrawing some of its ground forces from areas around Kyiv after saying earlier this week it would reduce military activity near the Ukrainian capital and the northern city of Chernihiv.

- The Associated Press