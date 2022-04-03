Natasha Goncharuk, second from left, waits with her family for a train to Kharkiv from Lviv on Sunday, April 4. The retreat of Russian forces from some parts of Ukraine has prompted some people to return to their homes – despite a continuing Russian military offensive.Nathan VanderKlippe/The Globe and Mail

As images of brutality in the suburbs of Kyiv stirred global horror and demands for investigation of war crimes, the Russian retreat that left behind corpses on the streets also brought new hope for Ukrainians returning to parts of a country where, they believe, the worst is over.

Ottawa on Sunday joined condemnation of what Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly called “the senseless murder of innocent civilians in Ukraine” and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called “unspeakable horrors” in Bucha, a satellite city of the Ukrainian capital. In that small centre and others nearby, now abandoned by Russian forces after weeks of intense fighting, civilians have been found with hands tied and gunshots to the backs of their heads. Bucha’s mayor described the discovery of a mass grave containing nearly 300 bodies – including women and a 14-year-old boy. Human Rights Watch says it has collected evidence of “apparent war crimes,” including summary executions.

“Murderers, torturers, rapists, looters,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday. “Concentrated evil has visited our land,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the Polish border, Ukrainian mothers held hands with their children as they walked back into a country they fled just weeks ago. The exodus from Ukraine continues – more than four million people have now left – but victory over Russian forces in key parts of the country has also created a new desire for people to return. About 537,000 Ukrainians have come back, the interior ministry said Sunday. In the past week, 144,000 people left Ukraine – but 88,000 entered the country.

“I just want to be home,” said Kristina Matviychuk, who embraced her husband in the Ukrainian border town of Shehyni on Sunday after arriving from Poland with her two young daughters. The situation in her hometown, Ternopil, “is not bad at this moment,” she said. And while she was grateful to the family in Poland that housed her for two weeks, “my heart is with my country – Ukraine.”

Volodymyr Burka, a volunteer at the Lviv railway station, has opened his home to 25 people fleeing the country. But five have now returned, he said. Some have described difficulties securing overseas employment, or even proper showers. “They say, ‘We are tired,’ ” Mr. Burka said. “A lot of people are coming back.”

But it has been a fraught return to a country whose military success in taking back more than 30 towns and villages in the Kyiv region has been joyless, blackened by the gore and destruction left by Russian troops. In Bucha, soldiers extracted corpses with cables, fearful that they had been booby-trapped.

Mr. Zelensky, in a sombre video address, used a series of questions to describe the senselessness of what was discovered: A man lying dead on a road, his legs still astride a bicycle. A woman whose fingernails still glowed with fiery red polish on a lifeless hand.

“Why were ordinary civilians in an ordinary peaceful city tortured to death? Why were women strangled after their earrings were ripped out of their ears? How could women be raped and killed in front of children? How could their corpses be desecrated even after death? Why did they crush the bodies of people with tanks?” he asked.

“How did all this become possible?”

Communal workers carry body bags to a waiting van (unseen) following Russian shelling of the town of Bucha, not far from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on April 3, 2022.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images

The Kremlin denied any responsibility for atrocities, instead blaming Ukrainian forces – without evidence. “While Bucha was under the control of the Russian Armed Forces, none of the local residents suffered from any acts of violence,” the Russian Ministry of Defence said.

Ukrainian authorities, however, have removed the bodies of 410 civilians from towns around Kyiv, said the country’s prosecutor-general, Iryna Venediktova. Across the country, 158 children have been killed since the beginning of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, and a further 258 injured, authorities said.

Ukraine forces regained control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plan on Saturday and the Sumy regional head said Russian forces were withdrawing from his area. But air-raid sirens once again sounded across Ukraine on Sunday night, as the Russian offensive continued. Over the weekend, missiles struck a college in Vasylkiv, to the south of Kyiv; hit the Black Sea city of Mykolayiv; destroyed an oil refinery in Poltava and hit what local authorities called “critical infrastructure” in Odesa. Russia claimed the destruction of an oil refinery and fuel storage facilities around Odesa.

Roughly 70 per cent of Chernihiv and 80 per cent of Izyum have been destroyed, municipal officials said.

In Mariupol, which has been brutalized by shelling and a lengthy siege, as many as 200,000 people are now in bomb shelters or beneath rubble, a local militia leader said. “We have no way to help them, because we are fighting fierce battles in the city,” Captain Bohdan Krotevych, chief of staff of the Azov Regiment of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, said in comments reported by Ukrayinska Pravda.

A dog reacts as communal service workers collect a body of a man, possibly its owner, killed by Russian troops shelling in town of Bucha, not far from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on April 3, 2022.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images

Oleksii Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, warned that Russian troops are regrouping for new attacks on eastern areas of the country, including Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv – the latter struck by deadly Russian artillery, mortars and tank fire over the weekend. “They are not going to stop,” Mr. Danilov said.

Kharkiv is Ukraine’s second-largest city, situated near the Russian border. It has come under heavy attack, although the Ukraine military has also claimed fresh success, saying Sunday it had killed most of the members of a Russian tank regiment operating nearby.

Such signs of success have been enough to convince some local residents to return. On Sunday, Natasha Goncharuk, a government bookkeeper, waited on a chilly platform in Lviv for a train to Kharkiv with her husband and two children. “It’s a quieter place now,” Ms. Goncharuk said. “So we decided Kharkiv is now the best option for us.” She acknowledged that parts of the city had been turned into “hell,” with destruction reaching to within two kilometres of the family home. “We feel fear and nervousness, but it’s normal to go back,” she said. “We have a grandmother there.”

Hopes for peace kindled hopes for happiness, too. Svitlana Maistruk returned to Ukraine from Poland on Saturday to be reunited with her husband in Lviv. The couple were legally married last year, but are planning a church wedding in the coming days. Ms. Maistruk has only jeans and sneakers, but “it’s a sign that life continues,” she said. “And we have to organize something to celebrate this life.”

Still, she said, re-entering Ukraine had stirred difficult emotions, particularly as her return coincided with the grisly revelations from Bucha and elsewhere. Stepping foot back on Ukrainian soil – and being woken on her first night by air-raid sirens – thrust her into the reality of a country deeply scarred by war.

“When we crossed the border,” she said, “I understood that I have to face my grief, and I have to face this pain.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.