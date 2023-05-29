Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Minister has called on the international community not to allow Russia’s air attacks on Ukrainian cities to become routine, after Russia launched three barrages of missiles and drones at Kyiv and other centres in a 36-hour period.

“Russia’s drone and missile attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities can not be seen as usual, no matter how frequent they grow,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter as air-raid sirens, followed by a series of loud explosions, resounded across the Ukrainian capital for the second time in a matter of hours on Monday morning. “They are all war crimes and must be stopped by further strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, including with F-16s, and defeating Russian aggression as such.”

Russia fired 140 missiles and drones at Ukrainian cities Sunday and Monday – including 75 cruise missiles and drones just before dawn Monday morning, followed by a secondary attack involving 11 ground-launched ballistic missiles that were launched just six hours later – according to a count by the Ukrainian air force. The vast majority of the projectiles were launched at Kyiv, and nearly all were destroyed by the capital’s advanced air defences, which include a U.S.-donated Patriot anti-missile battery, before reaching their intended targets.

While Ukrainians have become used to sheltering in their homes during overnight barrages of missiles and drones – of which there have been 16 in May alone – Monday’s daytime attack saw Kyiv residents crowding into the city’s network of deep subway stations, which are converted into bomb shelters during air attacks. In one video posted to social media, schoolchildren in the capital’s Podil neighbourhood could be seen screaming and running with their backpacks as explosions were heard overhead.

With Kyiv’s air defences intercepting all 11 of the Iskander missiles that were launched at the capital in the second round, the biggest danger for residents came from falling pieces of burning debris. A video posted to Telegram by Ukrainian journalist Andriy Tsaplienko captured a part of a flaming rocket plummeting onto a highway between two moving cars, narrowly missing them both, as well as a passing cyclist.

Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko said missile parts had fallen in three parts of the city, and that one person had been injured.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said the Iskander missiles had been fired from north of Kyiv, without clarifying if he meant they were launched from Russian territory – which is about 380 kilometres northeast of the Ukrainian capital – or that of Russia’s ally Belarus, which is directly to the north. Iskanders have a range of about 500 kilometres.

During the larger pre-dawn attack, some Russian missiles did manage to penetrate Ukrainian defences. At least one cruise missile struck a Ukrainian air base in the Khmelnitsky region in the west of the country, damaging a runway and reportedly putting five aircraft out of action.

In the central region of Dnipropetrovsk, a woman was killed and nine people were injured when two houses were destroyed in the town of Pokrovske. Separately, a fire erupted in the Black Sea port of Odesa, which is crucial to Ukraine’s efforts to export grain.

Shelling was also reported along much of the frontline that stretches through the Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, all of which are under partial Russian occupation. The series of major Russian air attacks comes as both sides are making preparations for a long-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive aimed at liberating the occupied areas.