‘Sometimes I hate the night and I’m crying. But you try to hold yourself together and take the next step.’ – Nataliya Vtoryhina

Like suburban parents everywhere, Nataliya seemed to spend half her life making the 40-minute drive between her family’s home in Irpin and Kyiv. She drove there for work. She drove there to take her oldest daughter, Anastasia, to figure skating lessons and then countless times later when her youngest, Varvara, became a budding star in rhythmic gymnastics. She wouldn’t have it any other way. She and her husband, Alexander, loved Irpin and wouldn’t dream of living anywhere else.

When the first bombs fell and the Russian soldiers began advancing on Irpin, they had to pack in a hurry. Varvara wanted to take her pet rabbit, Korgik. He’d been a Christmas gift, a special surprise from Santa. The car was jammed but Nataliya couldn’t say no. She tucked Korgik in a cardboard box and made room in the back. “The life of the rabbit was more important than things.”

“This will be our life now,” Nataliya told Varvara as they crossed into Poland. They had to leave Alexander behind in Ukraine along with Anastasia, 28, who didn’t want to abandon her husband. Nataliya’s only thought was getting her daughter to safety. There was no time for tears or second guessing. “We have to be strong.”

At the train station in Przemysl, Nataliya watched as Varvara played with two little girls. They had been left at the Polish border by their mother, who had misplaced her ID and couldn’t cross into the country. Like Nataliya, the girls were headed to Italy, so she and a couple other women took care of them and made sure they got to their grandmother in Naples. Nataliya never saw them again, but she wondered about their mother and the painful choice she had to make.

A few weeks later, Nataliya stood at a sink in a seafood restaurant in Fano, Italy, up to her elbows in dirty dishes. Her two engineering degrees and years of experience as deputy director of an energy company didn’t mean much in this northern Italian town. She’d been encouraged by another rhythmic gymnastics parent to come here so that Varvara could pursue her love of the sport. But there wasn’t much support for newly-arrived Ukrainians and she had to constantly beg for rides to get Varvara to training.

In July, a call came from a Ukrainian friend who had gone to Norway, and she sang the praises of the country’s refugee program. Ready to move again, Nataliya found a volunteer willing to drive them to Stjordal, in western Norway. She packed their suitcases, and Korgik, and they drove off.