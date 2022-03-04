Surveillance camera footage shows a flare landing at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during shelling in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia Oblast, Ukraine March 4, 2022, in this screengrab from a video obtained from social media.Zaporizhzhya NPP/Reuters

Ukrainian operators remain at the helm of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant but Russian military forces have seized control of the station, a situation the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency described Friday as a state of “normal abnormality.”

Only one of the six reactors at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station continues to operate, after two reactors were disconnected in an emergency operation as Russian forces attacked the station overnight. The plant normally produced a fifth of Ukraine’s electricity.

The unprecedented military assault on an operating nuclear plant — which left three dead and two wounded, according to local authorities — has raised global alarm over the potential for a nuclear catastrophe. Inside Ukraine, it has stirred fury.

Follow live updates of the war in Ukraine

“People of Ukraine! We survived the night that could have stopped the course of history — history of Ukraine, history of Europe,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address Friday morning. He used the attack on Zaporizhzhia to repeat calls for further European intervention. Ukraine has demanded the enforcement of a no-fly zone, which European leaders have rejected for fear of engaging in direct conflict with Russia.

“Ukraine has 15 nuclear units. If there is an explosion, it is the end of everything. The end of Europe — this is the evacuation of Europe,” he said. “Only immediate European action can stop Russian troops.”

But regulators, experts and a manager at Zaporizhzhia said the plant, built between 1984 and 1995, has continued to operate in a way that poses little unusual risk to safety. “The safety systems of the six reactors at the plant were not affected. At all,” said Rafael Grossi, director general of the atomic energy agency. “There has been no release of radioactive material.”

As Russian forces attacked the station overnight, a projectile struck a training building located several hundred metres from the reactor complex, sparking a fire there. The flames were extinguished by sunrise, but a picture shared with the Globe and Mail shows extensive damage to the top three floors of the building.

Russian state media blamed Ukraine for setting the fire as a provocation, but the projectile came “from the Russian forces,” said Mr. Grossi. He offered to personally travel to Chernobyl to find solutions to what he called a “very very fragile, very unstable” situation.

The attack also damaged civil infrastructure in Enerhodar, the nearby community where many of the power plant’s 11,000 workers have their homes. On Friday, those homes were going cold after a municipal heating system stopped working.

Inside Zaporizhzhia, meanwhile, workers continued tense shifts that had continued for more than 30 hours, including a sudden decision to disconnect two reactors from the electrical grid. At about 1 a.m., when Enerhodar mayor Dmytro Orlov warned on Telegram about “fierce fighting” at the approach to the power plant, units two and three were taken out of service and placed into a cooldown procedure.

Such a procedure can be stressful, particularly for people working far beyond their normal hours, Viacheslav Varvarov, a nuclear engineer who oversees reactor operations, told The Globe and Mail on Friday.

But “it is not an emergency from the point of view of nuclear safety,” he said. “It is carried out in strict compliance with operating instructions and technological regulations.”

Regulators and operators have reported no loss of electricity to the plant, which makes it a “normal shut down,” said Karine Herviou, who is in charge of the nuclear safety division at the French Institute for Radiological Protection and Nuclear Safety, where she is deputy director general.

Shutdown of the nuclear reaction in a unit takes seconds, she said. But evacuation of residual heat can take weeks and requires power to complete. “This is why they need to have a supply of water and a supply of electricity,” Ms. Herviou said. At Zaporizhzhia, each reactor is equipped with four diesel generators with sufficient fuel to provide backup electricity for seven to 10 days.

Upgrades made after the Fukushima disaster also make it possible to connect mobile equipment to connect pumps or other electrical backup equipment if those generators are lost, Ms. Herviou said.

“There are several defence lines before having a risk of core melt in the plant.”

Such international assurances differ from stark language employed by The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine, which issued a Friday morning warning that “the loss of the possibility to cool down nuclear fuel will lead to significant radioactive releases into the environment.”

Any such event “may exceed all previous accidents at nuclear power plants,” it said.

Such an event has not, however, taken place. Cooling operations remain functional at Zaporizhzhia, and the dire warning raised concern among industry observers.

“I have never seen a regulator exaggerate risks like that, but I understand why Ukraine is doing it,” said Jeremy Gordon, a nuclear energy communications consultant. “Ukrainian authorities have been deliberately exaggerating risks as a way to rally support and further demonize Russia,” he said.

For those working to keep Zaporizhzhia operational, however, the bombardment of their place of work has created genuine fear.

Plant employees should be forced to think that attacking forces “are hitting nuclear power units with tanks,” Mr. Varvarov said. “This is the 21st century, when the whole world has gone through Chernobyl and Fukushima. Every projectile, or even a shot, can be fatal.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.