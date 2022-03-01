Kharkiv's city hall, seen on March 1, 2022, was badly damaged as a result of Russian troop shelling.SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images

A day after a shelling attack on Ukraine’s second-largest city, Russian forces have mounted a major new offensive, shelling Mariupol, surrounding Kherson, killing dozens of soldiers in Okhtyrka, striking a government building in central Kharkiv with a missile and advancing on Kyiv with a 65-kilometre long military convoy that has reached the outskirts of the capital.

“They want to break our national statehood,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an overnight video address, accusing Russia of committing military crimes and a “conscious destruction of people.”

He called for an internationally enforced no-fly zone and an end to the purchase of Russian energy. “Buying Russian goods now is to pay money for murdering people,” he said.

Video of the attack on Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city with a population of 1.4 million people, showed a massive fireball erupting at the regional administration building, flinging debris high into the air. Subsequent images showed the building still standing, but extensive damage to the street. The missile struck near a blue and yellow tent that has been staffed by pro-Ukrainian volunteers since democratic protests that swept the country in 2014.

“Russia is actively shelling city centers, inflicting direct missile and artillery strikes at residential and government areas,” Ukraine presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said. “Russia’s goal is clear — mass panic, civilian casualties, destruction of infrastructure.”

The Kharkiv attack involved cruise missiles and GRAD rockets, regional leader Oleg Synegubov said in a social media post. Ukrainian forces continue to hold the city, he said.

Kyiv also remains in Ukrainian hands, although new satellite imagery showed a military convoy moving toward the capital has now reached 65 kilometres in length. It is now fewer than 30 kilometres from the city’s centre. Belarus, whose territory north of Kyiv has been used as a key staging ground for Russian forces, said it would not join the Russian invasion, that country’s state media said, citing President Alexander Lukashenko.

Yet despite the magnitude of the convoy moving toward Kyiv, the Russian advance there “has made little progress,” the U.K. Ministry of Defence said Tuesday in an intelligence update. Now on the sixth day of the invasion, Russia has failed to gain airspace control. However, artillery fire on Kharkiv, Chernihiv and northern parts of Kyiv has increased, which “greatly increases the risk of civilian casualties,” the updated reported said.

Outside Ukraine, international and corporate resistance to Russia continues to strengthen.

Foreign ministers from Germany, France and Poland gathered for a meeting on Tuesday, in a renewed show of the European solidarity that has emerged in opposition to Russia’s war on Ukraine. “With his military attack, Putin is showing that he no longer respects any rules,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said as she left for the meeting. “That makes our unity a question of survival for Europe.”

Visa and Mastercard moved to cut off access to their networks for Russian banks subject to international sanctions.

