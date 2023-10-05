Open this photo in gallery: Ukrainian rescuers work amongst the rubble of a destroyed shop and café after a Russian strike in the northeastern village of Groza on Oct. 5, 2023.ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP/Getty Images

A Russian missile attack on a café and grocery story in a village near Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine has killed at least 51 people who had gathered for a memorial service.

Among the dead was a six-year-old child, and at least seven other people were wounded, according to Ukrainian authorities.

The strike, which is one of the deadliest wartime attacks on civilians in recent months, happened Thursday afternoon while residents at the service were having a meal in the village of Hroza in Kupiansk district. It also came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attended a summit of European leaders to shore up support for his country’s fight against Russia.

Photos on social media showed bodies on the ground and rescue workers sorting through debris. Kharkiv’s regional military administration told Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne that the attack was the deadliest in the Kharkiv region since Russian’s full-scale invasion.

Dmytro Chubenko, a spokesman of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor’s office, told The Globe and Mail the café was reduced to rubble following the explosion and the site is being examined. He said because of the impact, it was most likely an Iskander missile.

Mr. Chubenko said that before the full-scale invasion, about 500 people lived in Hroza village, but many have since fled. He said the attack is a war crime because it targeted civilians.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told Ukrainian television that there were people at the memorial “from every family, from every household”, calling it “a terrible tragedy.” He said there are about 330 residents in the village.

Hroza was previously occupied by Russia early in the war and was recaptured by Ukraine in September 2022, according to Kharkiv’s media centre. On Tuesday, Mr. Zelensky had visited the area to visit troops and inspect equipment supplied by the West.

The Ukrainian President posted on Telegram that “the Russian terror should be stopped.”

“Now we are talking with European leaders, in particular, about strengthening our air defence, about strengthening our soldiers, about giving our country protection from terror,” he said.

Yousuf Syed Khan, an expert lawyer who is part of the team assisting the Ukrainian Office of the Prosecutor General with its investigation of war crimes, described the attack as “senseless”, adding that it demonstrates a pattern of Russian forces targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

“Russia continues to use starvation as a method of warfare across Ukraine. We have documented several similar attacks following the same pattern, where packed community venues offering food are deliberately targeted during peak visiting hours, either to deprive residents of their sustenance value, or simply to sow and spread terror.”

Moscow did not comment on the attack. Earlier Thursday Russia also targeted Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions with Iranian-made drones. Ukraine’s air force said air defences intercepted 24 out of 29 drones.

With reports from Reuters and The Associated Press.