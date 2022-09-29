A friend hugs Anna Novostroynaya, whose house was damaged in a rocket attack in Dnipro, Ukraine, Sept. 29 2022.Anton Skyba/The Globe and Mail

Anna Novostroynaya said it was a miracle her five-year-old daughter was in bed with her and her husband at the back of their home in Dnipro on Wednesday night. Around 1 a.m., a Russian missile crashed into their neighbour’s home.

“Over there, there was a family with two children, and they’re gone,” she said, standing in the middle of shattered glass and debris.

Across the road, a massive crater was all that remained of where the family’s home stood the night before. Rescue workers said three people had been killed and they had been searching for a fourth. “All of the victims are from the same house,” said Ihor Hetalo, commander of the fire team.

Valentyn Reznichenko, head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, later posted on Telegram that “rescuers found fragments of the body of one more child.” Ukrinform, Ukraine’s state-media agency, reported that two adults, an eight-year-old boy and nine-year-old girl had been killed.

Mr. Hetalo said two Russian missiles struck Dnipro, in central-eastern Ukraine, with one hitting a market behind the bus station and the other landing in this residential neighbourhood. Sixty-one homes were damaged and four were completely destroyed, he said.

Local residents came to see the crater caused by the rocket attack in Dnipro.Anton Skyba/The Globe and Mail

Tensions are high across Ukraine, with daily rocket attacks near the borders of the four provinces that held sham referendums this week. Russia confirmed on Thursday that it will annex the four occupied areas of Ukraine on Friday. Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a ceremony on Friday, when the four regions of Ukraine will officially fold into Russia.

Ms. Novostroynaya said the day before, she saw the young woman who was killed, walking by the church. She said she didn’t know them, but that her daughter had gone over to their house and met their little girl.

Ms. Novostroynaya said her family of three woke up when they heard the first explosion. Then the second landed on the home directly across the street. It was extremely loud, she said, everything shook and then they were in total darkness.

“It was impossible to breathe,” she said, saying she could smell chemicals. In the pitch dark, the family of three ran outside. She’s still wondering how she didn’t cut her feet running barefoot through glass.

“Neighbours started to yell, ‘Are you alive – how are you,’ “ she said. Eventually they returned to the basement to sleep for the rest of the night.

“I’m very afraid … it’s our house. Why did Russia do it?” she said, gesturing to a birthday balloon that had lingered a little past her daughter’s fifth birthday. The windows in their home shattered, parts of their kitchen ceiling were torn apart and everything was covered in a thick layer of dust and debris.

Across the street, and on the same side where the rocket landed, Sergey and Natalia Klymenko were surveying the damage. Mr. Klymenko said they managed to pull their injured neighbour who had broken their leg out from the debris.

Anna Novostroynaya hugs her daughter Lesya at their family house that was damaged by a night rocket attack.Anton Skyba/The Globe and Mail

When the first strike happened, he went to the window to get cigarettes – and then was swiftly thrown back from the second blast.

They said their pregnant daughter had been staying with them, away from a front-line city where she is from, considering Dnipro to be safer. They were home with four relatives the night of the attack.

Ms. Klymenko said she ordered everyone to run to a pit under the garage to hide. She said they covered their faces with blankets to protect them against the smell of natural gas, saying a pipe had broken.

Mr. Klymenko said they didn’t know their neighbours who had been killed, but thought the man, who wasn’t home that night, was a soldier.

“I don’t know what is going on here. You see there are no military bases here. Nothing. Just a private residential area. There’s nothing that even looks military,” he said. “Click-click, and everything is gone.

“It’s my parents’ house. I lived here for 25 years. It’s a calm and boring place. … Now they’re sending rockets to private residential area and no one knows why.”

With a report from Reuters.