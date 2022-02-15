A photo released by Russia's defence ministry on Feb. 15 appears to show armored vehicles being loaded onto railway platforms after the end of military drills in South Russia.The Associated Press

Russia sent deeply mixed messages Tuesday about its intentions towards Ukraine, announcing a withdrawal of some troops only to escalate the political tension a few hours later when the Duma sent President Vladimir Putin a bill asking him to recognize the independence of two breakaway regions.

The announcement of the troop withdrawal – which was accompanied by Russian Defence Ministry videos that appeared to show tanks and other equipment being moved away from the Ukrainian border – was the first significant sign in months that Moscow might be stepping back from the brink of war with its neighbour. However, military analysts cautioned that it would take several days to verify whether the units were being withdrawn, or just moved to other positions around Ukraine.

Hopes for a de-escalation were quickly watered down when Russia’s parliament, the Duma, passed a bill calling for Mr. Putin to recognize the Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic as independent states. The two self-declared republics in the southeastern Donbas region of Ukraine have been under the control of a Moscow-backed militia since 2014.

Recognizing their independence could give Mr. Putin a pretext to order his troops to defend the Russian-speaking regions, which remain locked in a gruelling conflict with the Ukrainian army. The fighting in Donbas has killed some 14,000 people, though the frontlines have remained largely static since the signing of a 2015 ceasefire that both sides accuse the other of regularly violating.

News of the troop withdrawal was hailed by Russian officials as proof that mounting speculation about a large-scale invasion of Ukraine was an invention of Western governments and media. The U.S. and Britain have repeatedly warned that a Russian attack on Ukraine could begin at any moment, with U.S. President Joe Biden reportedly telling allied governments that intelligence suggested an attack could begin on Wednesday.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a video address, also referenced the reports that a war could begin Wednesday, though his office later said Mr. Zelensky was being “ironic” about the possibility and didn’t mean to suggest that he had any hard information about when a possible invasion might begin.

“February 15, 2022 will go down in history as the day Western war propaganda failed. Humiliated and destroyed without a single shot fired,” Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, wrote on her Telegram channel after the pullback of some forces was announced.

It was unclear how many of the estimated 130,000 Russian soldiers amassed on three sides of Ukraine were being withdrawn. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said his country would need to see hard evidence before it believed the crisis had passed. “Russia makes all kinds of statements all the time, so we have a rule: we will believe in de-escalation when we see the withdrawal of troops,” he said.

Pavel Felgenhauer, a Moscow-based military analyst, agreed that it was too soon to draw conclusions about the apparent redeployments. He told The Globe that it could be the start of a withdrawal “or a tactical/strategic diversion. Anyways, we will know for sure very soon.”

The Duma vote to ask Mr. Putin to recognize the Donbas republics added to the sense the crisis might be changing shape, rather than ending. The Duma unexpectedly supported a Communist Party proposal to send the appeal directly to Mr. Putin, over a motion supported by Mr. Putin’s own United Russia party that would have seen the matter first referred to the Foreign Ministry for consultations.

Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, a member of United Russia and a close ally of Mr. Putin’s, said recognizing Donetsk and Lugansk as independent “will create grounds for guaranteeing the security and protection of the inhabitants of the republics from external threats.”

Russia has repeatedly accused Ukraine of preparing to try and retake the two regions by force, something Ukrainian officials deny. The U.S. has warned that Russia may stage a false-flag operation to justify a pre-planned attack.

An estimated 3.7 million people live in the militia-controlled parts of Donetsk and Lugansk, which have seen little economic development over the past eight years. Hundreds of thousands of Donbas residents have been given Russian passports since 2014.

