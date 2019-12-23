 Skip to main content

World

Register
AdChoices

Russia’s envoy says Ukraine, rebels agree on prisoner exchange before year’s end

MOSCOW
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron, centre, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gather for a working session with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France. Russia's envoy at the talks with Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists said they agreed on terms of exchanging prisoners following an agreement reached by the nations' presidents.

Thibault Camus/The Associated Press

Russia’s envoy at talks between Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists said Monday that they agreed on conditions for a prisoner exchange following a deal reached by the two nations’ presidents.

Boris Gryzlov, who represents Russia in the so-called Contact Group on the conflict in eastern Ukraine, said after Monday’s conference call that the parties agreed to conduct the swap before the end of the year.

Ukraine’s representative in the Contact Group said the list of prisoners to be exchanged have yet to be finalized.

Story continues below advertisement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who met the leaders of Russia, France and Germany in Paris on Dec. 9, had hailed the prospective exchange of all known prisoner s as a key achievement of the talks. He said he expected all 72 Ukrainian prisoners held by the separatists to return home before the year’s end.

Ukrainian and rebel representatives in the Contact Group failed to agree on conditions of the prisoner exchange last week but finally reached agreement during Monday’s conference call.

The fighting in eastern Ukraine that flared up in 2014 after Russia’s annexation of Crimea has killed more than 14,000 and ravaged Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies