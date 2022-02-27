An Ukrainian Territorial Defence fighter examines a destroyed Russian infantry mobility vehicle GAZ Tigr after the fight in Kharkiv on February 27, 2022.SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin put his country’s nuclear forces to their highest level alert Sunday, as Ukraine continued to mount a surprising fierce resistance to the four-day-old Russian invasion of this country.

Mr. Putin said the dramatic step was a response to widespread Western sanctions against Russia, which have included most of Europe denying its airspace to Russian carriers, as well as moves to cut Russia off from the SWIFT international banking system.

The 30-member North Atlantic Treaty military alliance has also deployed additional units to members states bordering Russia and Ukraine in response to the Kremlin’s aggression.

“As you can see, not only do Western countries take unfriendly measures against our country in the economic dimension – I mean the illegal sanctions that everyone knows about very well - but also the top officials of leading NATO countries allow themselves to make aggressive statements with regards to our country,” Mr. Putin said on state television.

“I therefore order the Ministry Defence and Chief of Staff to put the deterrence forces of the Russian Federation on special status.”

Hopes for a ceasefire rose amid the brinksmanship, as the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Sunday that Russian and Ukrainian officials had agreed to meet at the border between Belarus and Ukraine. It was not immediately clear when the talks would be held, or what level of officials would take part.

The battle for Kyiv continued to rage for a fourth day on Sunday, with the city’s mayor saying Ukrainian forces were still in control of this normally graceful city of three million people that Mr. Putin has turned into a war zone.

However Russian troops and armoured vehicles appeared to have pushed into at least parts of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, in the east of the country. And there were growing fears that Belarus, which has already allowed Russia to use its soil to launch attacks on Kyiv, could soon formally join the war against Ukraine.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said Sunday morning that at least 31 people, including nine children, had died since the assault on the capital began with airstrikes late Wednesday night. But the city’s defences were holding, he said. “Our military, law enforcement and territorial defence continue to detect and neutralize saboteurs,” the former world boxing champ wrote on his Telegram channel.

Mr. Klitschko said Kyiv residents should remain indoors until Monday, only leaving their homes to go into shelters when air raid sirens sounded.

A burning oil depot reportedly hit by Russian shelling near the Vasylkiv military airbase, in the Kyiv region on Feb. 27, 2022.MAKSIM LEVIN/Reuters 1 of 14

Ukrainian Territorial Defence fighters examine a destroyed Russian armoured personnel carrier (APC) after the fight in Kharkiv on Feb. 27.SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 14

Patients and staff of the Okhmatdyt National Child Hospital in Kyiv shelter in the basement of the hospital as fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces rages outside.Natalia Tyshchuk via Anton Skyba/The Globe and Mail 3 of 14

Ukrainian volunteers collect food for people in need in in Kharkiv on Feb. 27. The banner reads "Everything for the victory."SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 14

A military vehicle drives through Maidan square in Kyiv, on Feb. 27.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 14

Members of the Territorial Defence Forces of Ukraine prepare Molotov cocktails in Kyiv, Ukraine on Feb. 27.MIKHAIL PALINCHAK/Reuters 6 of 14

A member of the Ukrainian forces patrols the streets near Maidan square in Kyiv, on Feb. 27.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 14

Smoke rises over the outskirts of Kyiv after another night of shelling on Feb. 27IRAKLI GEDENIDZE/Reuters 8 of 14

Members of Ukrainian forces looks on from a public transport bus in downtown Kyiv, on Feb. 27.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 14

Residents of Kyiv take refuge in a bomb shelter on Feb. 27.DAPHNE ROUSSEAU/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 14

Ukrainian servicemen take positions at the Vasylkiv military airbase, in the Kyiv region, on Feb. 27.MAKSIM LEVIN/Reuters 11 of 14

Ukrainian volunteers collect food and supplies for people affected by the shelling in Kharkiv on Feb. 27.SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 14

Ukrainian refugees rest at a temporary shelter at the border crossing in Ubla, eastern Slovakia, on Feb. 27.PETER LAZAR/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 14

Ukrainian refugees arrive at Zahonyi railway station, close to the Hungarian-Ukrainian border, as they flee Ukraine on Feb. 27.ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 14

