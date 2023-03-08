Volunteer soldiers prepares to fire towards Russian positions close to Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 8, 2023.LIBKOS/The Associated Press

Russian forces appeared to be in control of the eastern half of Bakhmut on Wednesday, and the head of the NATO military alliance said the city could “fall in the coming days.”

Meanwhile, public mourning over the deaths of two Ukrainian fighters highlighted the high cost of a battle that has already lasted more than seven months.

Yevgeniy Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner mercenary group, published a video on Wednesday that showed him standing beside a monument to a Soviet tank that’s near the centre of Bakhmut, just east of the river that divides the city in two.

“Everything east of the Bakhmutka River is completely under the control of Wagner,” Mr. Prigozhin said via his channel on the Telegram messaging app. In the video, in which he mentions that it’s March 8, Mr. Prigozhin is wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet while cradling what appeared to be a modified Kalashnikov assault rifle.

In a sign that Wagner’s control over the area is far from assured, two fighters kept watch behind Mr. Prigozhin, repeatedly peering west towards the far side of the river as Mr. Prigozhin spoke from behind the cover of the tank statue. The lighting suggested the video was filmed just before dawn.

Wagner’s apparent advance came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered his country’s military to reinforce, rather than withdraw from, Bakhmut, which has been devastated over the course of Russia’s prolonged assault. Drone footage published by both sides show a city in utter ruins, with entire neighbourhoods reduced to blackened rubble. Ukraine says 4,000 of the city’s pre-war 70,000 residents still remain in the city, despite a lack of electricity, heat and water.

In a Tuesday interview with CNN, Mr. Zelensky explained the decision to continue defending Bakhmut – a key transportation hub – by saying a Russian takeover of the area would give the invading forces an “open road” to other major population centres in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, specifically naming the nearby cities of Kramatorsk and Slovyansk. “This is tactical for us,” Mr. Zelensky said. “We understand that after Bakhmut they could go further…. That’s why our guys are standing there.”

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu made the same assessment this week, saying that a Russian capture of Bakhmut – which he referred to by its Soviet-era name, Artyomovsk – was a precursor to “further offensive actions into the Ukrainian military’s defensive lines.”

On Wednesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg sounded a pessimistic note about the course of the battle. “What we see is that Russia is throwing in more troops, more forces. What Russia lacks in quality they try to make up in quantity,” he told reporters in Stockholm. “They have suffered big losses, but at the same time we cannot rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall in the coming days.”

Mr. Stoltenberg said that while the fate of Bakhmut wouldn’t necessarily determine the course of the war, “it just highlights that we should not underestimate Russia, we must continue to provide support to Ukraine”.

The fight for Bakhmut continues to take a heavy toll on both sides. Ukraine on Wednesday was mourning the loss of two soldiers that Mr. Zelensky hailed as heroes.

In a shocking video that was first posted online Monday, a then-unknown Ukrainian soldier smoked a cigarette he stood in a shallow, freshly dug ditch that would become his grave. The soldier took a last puff on his cigarette, looked directly at whoever was holding the camera and quietly said “Slava Ukraini” – “Glory to Ukraine” – before he was murdered in a hail of automatic gunfire as the shooter cursed the dead man in Russian.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian military tentatively identified the victim as Timofey Shadura, a 40-year-old member of the 30th Mechanized Regiment. A native of the central Zhytomyr region, he had joined the army in December and had gone missing near Bakhmut on Feb. 3.

Executing unarmed prisoners is considered a war crime under the Geneva Conventions. The clip appears to have originally been posted by a unit of Mr. Prigozhin’s Wagner group, which was already infamous for its ruthless approach to warfare in Africa and the Middle East before the invasion of Ukraine. Since the invasion of Ukraine, Wagner has bolstered its ranks by drafting thousands of Russian prisoners into its ranks, promising them a pardon for their crimes if they serve six months on the front line.

On Tuesday, as Mr. Shadura was being hailed as a hero across Ukraine for his defiant last words, another more famous soldier fell.

Dmytro Kotsyubailo first rose to prominence nine years ago during the uprising against the Russian-backed government of Viktor Yanukovych. Mr. Kotsyubailo, just 18 at the time, was an activist in the ultranationalist Right Sector movement that was a prominent force in the protests that grew into what Ukrainians call the Revolution of Dignity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to Mr. Yanukovych’s 2014 ouster by seizing and annexing the Crimean Peninsula, and by launching a proxy war in the eastern Donbas region that set the stage for full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine eight years later. As soon as the initial fighting broke out, Mr. Kotsyubailo went straight from protesting on the streets of Kyiv to joining a unit of volunteer fighters on the frontline in Donbas.

Within a year, he was a company commander. Code named “Da Vinci” because of his aspiration to be an artist, he instead spent his entire adult life as a soldier. His unit – “Da Vinci’s Wolves” – was named after him, and in 2021, Mr. Zelensky named him a Hero of Ukraine “for personal courage in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.” He is believed to be one of the youngest people, and the first volunteer fighter, to receive the honour.

On Tuesday, the Da Vinci Wolves announced that Mr. Kotsyubailo had died at age 27, fighting somewhere near Bakhmut.

Ukrainian and Western officials say Russia has suffered between 20,000 and 30,000 casualties in the battle for Bakhmut, while Russia says Ukraine lost 11,000 fighters in the city in February alone. The claims are impossible to verify, but in urban warfare situations, invading armies have historically suffered casualty rates several times higher than those defending the city.

Russia has been accused of using “human wave” tactics in its effort to take Bakhmut, with poorly trained conscript soldiers forced to advance over the bodies of their dead comrades.