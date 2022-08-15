Supporters of William Ruto, Kenya's president-elect, celebrate in Eldoret on August 15, 2022.SIMON MAINA/AFP/Getty Images

Deputy President William Ruto, a self-described “hustler” who campaigned as a champion for the young and the poor, has won a narrow victory in the official results of Kenya’s presidential election race.

Mr. Ruto won 50.5 per cent of the vote, according to results announced by the election commission on Monday. His main challenger, Raila Odinga, won 48.9 per cent, with two minor candidates far behind.

By winning more than 50 per cent of the vote, Mr. Ruto has avoided a second-round runoff against Mr. Odinga. But the official results were thrown into question when they were disowned by four of the seven commissioners on the independent election commission.

Juliana Cherera, vice-chair of the election commission, was among the four commissioners who criticized the final phase of the vote-counting process, calling it “opaque” and refusing to attend the announcement.

Even before the announcement, some of Mr. Odinga’s supporters stormed out of the main vote-counting venue, hurling chairs and a speaker’s podium as they left.

A senior official in Mr. Odinga’s campaign launched a verbal attack on the election commission’s handling of the official results. “We have intelligence reports that the system was penetrated and hacked,” the chief agent for the Odinga campaign, Saitabao Kanchory, told journalists outside the commission’s vote-counting centre.

A court challenge by the Odinga campaign now seems almost inevitable, potentially sparking turmoil and uncertainty in Kenya for weeks or months. An estimated 1,500 people were killed in post-election violence after the disputed 2007 election, and more than 100 died in violence after the 2017 election when the Supreme Court quashed the result as a result of irregularities.

The election last Tuesday was the most open and transparent in Kenyan history, with vote tallies uploaded to a public website from more than 46,000 voting stations. But the transparency also led to a slow count, and some tally sheets were questioned by candidates or were difficult to verify.

Mr. Ruto’s victory could have unpredictable reverberations in Kenyan politics, since Mr. Odinga was seen as the candidate of the governing establishment and had been strongly supported by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

But both candidates had close links to Kenya’s powerful economic and political elites, causing cynicism among many Kenyans. Voter turnout was estimated at less than 70 per cent, far below the turnout of almost 80 per cent in the last election in 2017.

Mr. Ruto has been Mr. Kenyatta’s deputy president since 2013, but the two men had a falling-out that led to Mr. Kenyatta reconciling with his former opponent, Mr. Odinga, in a famous handshake in 2018.

Mr. Odinga, a 77-year-old former political prisoner who later became a cabinet minister and prime minister, was the front-runner in opinion polls before the election.

Mr. Ruto, 55, has campaigned as the candidate of the young and the unemployed, portraying himself as an outsider who peddled live chickens on the roadside in his boyhood.

He has called his supporters the “Hustler Nation” – poor and marginalized people who work odd jobs to survive – and he has promised a “hustler fund” to provide loans to small traders. But he has become a wealthy landowner in recent years, and observers have noted that the source of his wealth is murky.

In 2010, Mr. Ruto and Mr. Kenyatta were among six Kenyans charged with crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court for their alleged role in instigating violence after the 2007 election. The two men joined forces in the 2013 election, becoming president and deputy president, and the charges were eventually dropped after the government refused to provide key documents to the international court and several prosecution witnesses were allegedly bribed or intimidated.