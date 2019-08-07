 Skip to main content

World Rwanda, Congo restrict unnecessary border travel amid Ebola outbreak

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Rwanda, Congo restrict unnecessary border travel amid Ebola outbreak

Ignatius Ssuuna
KIGALI, Rwanda
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Rwanda and Congo are discouraging travel across their border to prevent further spread of the highly contagious Ebola virus.

Travel restrictions are part of measures taken by Rwandan and Congolese health officials who met in Rwanda.

People travelling across the border for non-essential reasons, such as attending workshops and religious crusades, will need clearance from both governments, according to a statement issued Tuesday following the meeting in Rwanda’s western Rubavu province.

Story continues below advertisement

This outbreak has killed more than 1,800 people, nearly a third of them children.

The World Health Organization warns that the risk of regional spread of Ebola is “very high” but discourages travel restrictions. Any border closure is likely to push travellers to avoid official border posts, where people are checked for signs of fever and other Ebola symptoms. Borders in the region are porous and people often take unofficial paths to visit a neighbouring country.

In June, three people who crossed on an unguarded footpath into Uganda died there before their family members were taken back to Congo for treatment. Despite that incident, Uganda has kept its border with Congo open.

Rwanda briefly closed its border with Congo last week after an Ebola case was confirmed in Goma, a Congolese city of more than 2 million people about 7 kilometres (4.5 miles) from Rwanda’s main border town of Gisenyi. Congo’s government condemned Rwanda’s decision to close the border before it was reopened hours later.

WHO declared this outbreak a global health emergency — the fifth in history — days after Goma’s first Ebola case was confirmed.

The wife and 1-year-old daughter of the city’s first Ebola victim, a gold miner, later tested positive for the disease, the first transmission of the virus inside the densely populated crossroads city. More than 200 people who came into contact with the miner have been tracked and 160 of them have been vaccinated, according to Congolese authorities.

WHO’s declaration of an emergency has brought a surge of millions of dollars in new pledges by international donors, but some health workers say a new approach is needed to effectively combat misunderstandings in a part of eastern Congo that has never before experienced Ebola.

Story continues below advertisement

In a separate measure to control the spread of the disease, churches in Rwanda have advised people not to shake hands.

There is no licensed treatment for Ebola, which is spread by close contact with bodily fluids of those infected, and survival can depend on seeking treatment as quickly as possible. But many people in the region don’t believe the virus is real and choose to stay at home when they become sick, infecting those who care for them, say health workers.

This outbreak is second in size only to the 2014-16 Ebola outbreak in West Africa that killed more than 11,300 people.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter