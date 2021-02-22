Rwandan opposition leader’s killing in South Africa sparks new allegations of Kagame government abuses

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

World

Register
AdChoices

Rwandan opposition leader’s killing in South Africa sparks new allegations of Kagame government abuses

Geoffrey YorkAfrica Bureau Chief
Johannesburg
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, center, whose story inspired the film "Hotel Rwanda" for saving people from genocide, appears at the Kicukiro Primary Court in the capital Kigali, Rwanda. As the terrorism trial for Rusesabagina is set to start on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, his family says the critic of longtime Rwandan President Paul Kagame has no chance at a fair trial and might die from poor health behind bars. (AP Photo, File)

/The Associated Press

The killing of a Rwandan opposition leader in South Africa, the latest in a series of violent attacks on exiled dissidents, has sparked new concerns about alleged abuses by the Rwandan government as it prepares to host a Commonwealth summit this year.

Seif Bamporiki, chairman of the South African branch of the Rwanda National Congress, was shot and killed in a Cape Town township on Sunday. Nobody has been arrested, but his RNC colleagues believe it was a political assassination with strong similarities to previous murders and attempted murders of Rwandan opposition activists.

Just last week, Mr. Bamporiki had led a memorial service for Rwandan opposition activists who have been killed worldwide, including another RNC leader, former Rwandan intelligence chief Patrick Karegeya, who was strangled to death in a Johannesburg hotel room in 2013.

Story continues below advertisement

South African authorities have issued arrest warrants for two Rwandan citizens for the Karageya killing. They have alleged that the suspects are closely linked to the Rwandan government.

Another RNC leader, former Rwandan military chief of staff Kayumba Nyamwasa, narrowly escaped death in 2010 when he was shot in Johannesburg. After the attack, the South African government assigned bodyguards to protect him and Mr. Karegeya.

In the latest attack, Mr. Bamporiki was the target of a well-planned operation by professionals, according to RNC activist Kennedy Gihana, a lawyer in Pretoria.

He said a man had repeatedly visited a Cape Town furniture shop, owned by Mr. Bamporiki, where he posed as a customer and offered to buy furniture if it was delivered personally by the owner. The furniture was to be delivered to a house in Nyanga, a Cape Town township notorious for crime.

When Mr. Bamporiki and another employee drove the furniture to the house, the customer told him to wait for the payment, Mr. Gihana said. A few minutes later, he said, two other men emerged from the same direction and shot Mr. Bamporiki dead with a handgun, ignoring the other employee.

“We are all in shock,” Mr. Gihana told The Globe and Mail in an interview.

“The operation is the same as other attacks: they lure you out to another spot and make it look like something else. They plan this.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to a police statement, the two suspects fled with the vehicle and the police are investigating.

A number of human rights activists and Rwandan opposition leaders have questioned the Commonwealth’s decision to hold its annual summit in Rwanda in June.

“This is not a country to host the Commonwealth,” Mr. Gihana said. “The cornerstone of the Commonwealth is human rights and rule of law, which do not exist in Rwanda.”

Freedom House, a U.S.-based research and advocacy group, reported this month that the Rwandan government has an “exceptionally broad” pattern of targeted attacks on Rwandan dissidents in foreign countries.

“Rwandans abroad experience digital threats, spyware attacks, family intimidation and harassment, mobility controls, physical intimidation, assault, detention, rendition and assassination,” the Freedom House report said.

“The government has physically targeted Rwandans in at least seven countries since 2014, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Kenya, as well as farther afield in South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Germany. Rwandans as far-flung as the United States, Canada and Australia report intense fears of surveillance and retribution.”

Story continues below advertisement

The latest killing came shortly after two other key events: the first anniversary of the death of gospel singer Kizito Mihigo, who died in police custody in Rwanda after he angered the government with a song that challenged the government’s version of the 1994 genocide in Rwanda; and the opening of the trial of Rwandan opposition activist Paul Rusesabagina, the hero of the Hotel Rwanda movie for his role in saving the lives of more than 1,200 people during the 1994 genocide.

Mr. Rusesabagina was reportedly lured onto a privately chartered airplane in Dubai and secretly flown to Rwanda after he thought he was travelling to Burundi for a church event. Human Rights Watch said the operation “amounted to an enforced disappearance, a serious violation of international law.” Amnesty International has raised similar concerns about the arrest.

Mr. Rusesabagina is on trial in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, on terrorism allegations for allegedly supporting Rwandan opposition militias in Congo.

Michela Wrong, author of a forthcoming book on Mr. Karegeya’s assassination, said the timing of the latest killing in South Africa is “extraordinary” and demonstrates that Rwandan President Paul Kagame is completely confident that he can escape any response from foreign allies or donors.

“The decision to stage the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali – which raised eyebrows back when it was taken – is looking ever more inappropriate,” she told The Globe.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies