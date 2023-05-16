Major League Soccer received a record US$500-million expansion fee to field an expansion team in San Diego for the 2025 season, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour and the local Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation are the owners of the new San Diego franchise, which will be the league’s third club in Southern California after the Los Angeles Galaxy and Los Angeles FC.

The team is expected to play at San Diego State’s new Snapdragon Stadium, which is home to the school’s football team and seats 35,000. The NWSL’s San Diego Wave also uses the facility, as does the San Diego Legion rugby team.

An official announcement is expected to take place Thursday at Snapdragon Stadium.

The expansion fee tops the previous record of $325-million paid by Charlotte FC. The St. Louis City franchise, which began play this season, paid a $200-million franchise fee.