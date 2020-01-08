Sanchez takes oath as Spanish PM one day after narrowly winning parliamentary confidence vote

Open this photo in gallery Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez takes the oath of office next to King Felipe VI during a ceremony at Zarzuela Palace, in Madrid, Spain, on Jan. 8, 2020. POOL/Reuters

Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez took the oath as Spanish prime minister Wednesday, a day after his proposal to form a leftist coalition government narrowly won a parliamentary confidence vote with support from smaller parties.

With the oath-taking before Spanish King Felipe VI, Sanchez is ending months of political deadlock in the eurozone’s fourth-largest economy.

He plans to announce the members of his administration next week, the Socialist party said in a statement.

The new Cabinet is set to include members of the anti-austerity United We Can party as a junior partner in the government, including party leader Pablo Iglesias as deputy prime minister.

The Socialist-led coalition faces the daunting task of trying to rein in separatist tensions in the northeastern Catalonia region and keeping economic growth amid a challenging global economic climate.

