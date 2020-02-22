Sanders leads Nevada caucuses, on track as national Democratic front-runner

Open this photo in gallery Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, with his wife Jane, speaks during a campaign event in San Antonio, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Eric Gay/The Associated Press

Bernie Sanders was on track to cement his status as front-runner in the Democratic race, with early results from Nevada indicating the party’s most left-wing candidate was set to win his first decisive state victory, leaving several opponents jostling to be the choice among moderate voters.

The 78-year-old democratic socialist had a double-digit lead at 47.0 per cent of the vote with 22 per cent of precincts reporting Saturday evening. After winning narrow pluralities in Iowa and New Hampshire, Mr. Sanders was on the cusp of clinching a majority of the delegates in Nevada, giving him momentum heading into the South Carolina primary next week and into Super Tuesday on March 3.

“Tonight is an historic victory because we won it in one of the most diverse states in the country,” Mr. Sanders told supporters in Las Vegas by phone from Texas, where he appeared at two rallies Saturday. “We put together a coalition that is going to win all over America.”

Mr. Sanders has surged to the top of the Democratic race on a campaign promising to bring a revolution that attacks inequality, and offer universal health care and free college tuition. He rattled off a list of powerful interests he said were opposed to his campaign, including Wall Street, the pharmaceutical industry, and the media. “They’re getting nervous because they are seeing working people all over this country stand up and fight for justice,” he said. “And when people fight for justice by the millions, all the money in the world cannot stop us.”

Joe Biden, who struggled through fourth place finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire, was headed for a distant second-place finish in Nevada with 23.3 per cent of the vote. Despite coming in far behind Mr. Sanders, the results were a relief for the Biden campaign, which was relying on a comeback among Nevada’s diverse and urban electorate to build momentum heading into South Carolina.

"Y'all did it for me,” he told a gathering of Las Vegas supporters at a union hall for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers to shouts of “comeback kid” and “Biden time” from the crowd. “Now we're going on to South Carolina and win and then we're going to take this back."

Open this photo in gallery Democratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden greets supporters after speaking at a Nevada Caucus watch party on February 22, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada, during the Nevada caucuses. RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP/Getty Images

Several other candidates crowded around a third-tier. Pete Buttigieg, a moderate who catapulted to the upper echelon of race in the predominately white Iowa and New Hampshire, was sitting in third place Saturday evening with 13.4 per cent. Elizabeth Warren failed to translate a strong debate performance in Nevada earlier in the week into gains in the state. The Massachusetts Senator was on track for a fourth-place finish with 9 per cent support. Amy Klobuchar struggled to retain her momentum from a strong finish in New Hampshire, appearing to finish in sixth place behind California hedge fund manager Tom Steyer, who has campaigned heavily in Nevada.

Results trickled out slowly hours after caucuses had finished voting. But the Nevada Democratic Party appeared to have largely avoided the problems that plagued Iowa’s caucuses earlier this month, where a buggy smartphone app delayed the results for nearly a full day.

In the weeks leading up to the Nevada caucuses, state party officials scrambled to overhaul their system for reporting caucus results, emphasizing their preference for “low-tech” solutions like Google forms and phone hotlines. The party said it had added more capacity to a secure phone line manned by 200 paid party staffers after reports that some caucus workers had trouble dialing-in results.

Mr. Sanders’ victory in Nevada was a rebuke of the state’s powerful Culinary Union, which represents a majority of mainly Latino and female hotel and casino workers, and had come out strongly against the Vermont Senator’s plan for universal health care.

Open this photo in gallery A young supporter of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders holds a Bernie campaign sign as she waits for him to arrive for a campaign rally after Sanders was projected to be the winner of the Nevada Caucus while in San Antonio, Texas, U.S. February 22, 2020. CALLAGHAN O'HARE/Reuters

Mr. Sanders narrowly lost Nevada to Hillary Clinton in 2016 in large part because of voters in Las Vegas and southern Nevada. But he appeared to have won a significant share of those voters this year. Several union members publicly announced at caucuses that they would support Mr. Sanders despite his plans to abolish their union-negotiated private health care plans.

“He’s honest – about education, about health insurance, about a lot of things,” said Worku Etagegnehu, a casino worker who caucused for Mr. Sanders at the Bellagio Las Vegas. “We deserve health care like Canada and other countries.”

Analysts said Mr. Sanders learned from his 2016 loss in Nevada, when his campaign was late to start organizing in the state. This year, Mr. Sanders opened offices early and aggressively targeted Nevada’s large Latino population with Spanish-language ads. Several caucus-goers showed up with signs and stickers declaring “Unidos con Bernie” – United with Bernie.

“It’s those young people in states like Nevada, California and other places that are convincing their parents and aunts and uncles, their grandmothers and grandfathers, to vote for Bernie,” said Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, a Chicago Congressman and member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus , who travelled to Las Vegas to support Mr. Sanders. “Those conversations, at dinner tables, in backyards, at other gatherings in communities have not happened in American politics for a long time. That’s Bernie’s secret weapon.”

Open this photo in gallery Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders takes the stage with U.S. Representative Jesus Garcia (D-IL) at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., February 21, 2020. MIKE SEGAR/Reuters

As a majority-minority state whose demographics more closely resemble those of the nation than Iowa and New Hampshire, Nevada offers a preview of how the Democratic race may play out on Super Tuesday, when 14 states go to the polls. “Nevada is the beginning of being able to show that any candidate can put together a diverse democratic coalition,” Mr. Steyer, who was set come in fifth, said in an interview at the Bellagio minutes before the caucuses began.

But Mr. Sanders’ surge to the top of the Democratic race has alarmed his more moderate opponents, who lashed out at him in campaign speeches Saturday. “I ain’t a socialist. I ain’t a plutocrat,” Mr. Biden told his supporters, referencing both Mr. Sanders and billionaire Michael Bloomberg. “I’m a Democrat. And I’m proud of it.”

At his Nevada watch party, Mr. Buttigieg congratulated Mr. Sanders before launching into a lengthy diatribe on the dangers of allowing him to become the Democratic nominee. “Before we rush to nominate Senator Sanders as our one shot to take on this president, let’s take a sober look at the consequences—for our party, for our values, and for those with the most at stake,” said the former mayor of South Bend Ind. “Senator Sanders believes in an inflexible, ideological revolution that leaves out most Democrats, not to mention most Americans.”

Mr. Bloomberg’s campaign manager Kevin Sheeky issued a statement Saturday warning that the Nevada results “reinforce the reality that this fragmented field is putting Bernie Sanders on pace to amass an insurmountable delegate lead.”

Such concerns didn’t faze the cheering throngs of Sanders supporters who crowded into a Las Vegas bar for a victory celebration Saturday night. “This is way more than anyone expected, but it’s all of what we hoped,” said Michelle Vangurp, a stay-at-home mother who travelled to Nevada from her home in Arizona the past two weekends to canvass for Mr. Sanders. “This is built from all of us. We are Bernie Sanders and Bernie Sanders is us.”