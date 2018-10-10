Who killed Jamal Khashoggi and why? Here’s what we know so far

The latest

The Saudi officials who killed Jamal Khashoggi should confess where they hid his body, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday as investigators continued to search for clues to the journalist’s death at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Mr. Erdogan also said Saudi Arabia’s chief prosecutor would be coming to Turkey over the weekend. The prosecutor made a major about-face on Thursday, claiming that the killing was premeditated, as Turkish investigators has concluded, instead of the accidental result of a fist fight, as Riyadh had previously claimed.

The Canadian government is looking at suspending federal permits that allow the export of a massive sale of armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday. He reiterated that Canadians are going to expect Ottawa to take action over the killing of Mr. Khashoggi.

Open this photo in gallery Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, shown in Bahrain in 2015. Hasan Jamali/The Associated Press

Who was Jamal Khashoggi?

Jamal Khashoggi, 59, was a Saudi journalist and critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has led a widely publicized drive to reform the conservative Sunni monarchy but has also presided over the arrests of activists and businessmen. Mr. Khashoggi left Saudi Arabia for the U.S. last year in a self-imposed exile, saying he feared retribution for his criticism of Riyadh over the Yemen war and its crackdown on dissent. He lived in Virginia and wrote columns for The Washington Post.

His last Post column, submitted by his translator the day after he was reported missing and published in The Globe and Mail on Oct. 19, was uncannily prophetic about the issues surrounding his disappearance. Mr. Khashoggi wrote about the Arab world’s need for freedom of expression, and denounced governments who “have been given free rein to continue silencing the media at an increasing rate.” He called for transnational media institutions to foster reform, like Radio Free Europe during the Cold War. “We suffer from poverty, mismanagement and poor education,” the column’s final sentences read. “Through the creation of an independent international forum, isolated from the influence of nationalist governments spreading hate through propaganda, ordinary people in the Arab world would be able to address the structural problems their societies face.”

What happened on Oct. 2? A visual guide

According to surveillance footage obtained by U.S. and Turkish media, the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Oct. 2 was preced- ed by a 15-person unit from Saudi Arabia arriving in Istanbul and followed by frenzied activity that remains the subject of controversy. OCTOBER 1 Oct. 1:Khashoggi travels to Istanbul to pick up documents at the Saudi consulate. His plan is to marry his Turkish fiancée, Hatice Cengiz. 1 Oct. 2, 3:28 a.m.:The first of two small jets carrying members of a Saudi team arrives at Ataturk Airport. 2 BRITAIN Khoshaggi London POLAND Private jet 1 1 FRANCE ITALY Istanbul SPAIN TURKEY Med. Sea IRAN IRAQ 2 Departure: Oct. 1, 11:40 p.m. Arrival: Oct. 2, 3:28 a.m. Riyadh S. ARABIA 0 450 KM Note: Flight paths are approximate. All times are local. Oct. 2, 5:05 a.m.:The Saudi group checks in at Mövenpick and a nearby hotel. Watch: CCTV footage obtained by Turkish media shows Mr. Khashoggi entering the consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, and the movements of Saudi nationals believed to be linked to his disappearance. Reuters

Open this photo in gallery On Oct. 18, the pro-government Turkish newspaper Sabah published surveillance images showing a man linked to the Saudi Crown Prince’s entourage walking toward the Istanbul consulate at 9:55 a.m., just before Mr. Khashoggi disappeared there. Sabah’s report also showed the same man outside the Saudi consul general’s home, checking out of a Turkish hotel and then leaving Turkey later that day. The Associated Press

Open this photo in gallery Another image published by Sabah shows the man at the Istanbul airport at 5:58, nearly four hours after Mr. Khashoggi was last seen. The Associated Press

Turkey vs. Saudi Arabia: The bigger picture

Saudi Arabia is one of the Middle East’s major superpowers, along with Iran, and its foreign investment and political activities extend into all parts of the region – including Turkey, where Saudi investments are a crucial lifeline for Ankara amid trouble with its national currency, the Turkish lira. The prospect of a Saudi-orchestrated killing on Turkish soil has raised tensions between Ankara and Riyadh, but the two sides are walking a fine line of diplomacy over the issue.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has not directly accused the Crown Prince of being behind the killing, but he has dismissed Riyadh’s attempts to pin the blame on 18 suspects arrested by Saudi law enforcement. Mr. Erdogan is also pressing for those suspects to be tried in Turkish courts, setting up further complications with the Saudi government, which has said it is conducting its own investigation and will punish those involved.

Open this photo in gallery Oct. 10, 2018: Alyssa Edling, centre, and Thomas Malia, second from right, both with PEN America, join others as they hold signs of missing Mr. Khashoggi during a news conference in front of The Washington Post headquarters. Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Press

How the U.S. is reacting

Donald Trump: The U.S. President has close ties to the extended Saudi royal family, who have invested millions of dollars in Trump-branded real estate properties in the United States and around the world. After speaking with the Saudi king on Oct. 15, Mr. Trump suggested, without offering evidence, that “rogue killers” may have been behind Mr. Khashoggi’s death. But with the Saudi confirmation of the death on Oct. 19, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the U.S. would closely follow international investigations into Khashoggi’s death and will advocate for justice that is “timely, transparent and in accordance with all due process.” Mr. Trump, meanwhile, called the Saudi announcement a “good first step,” but said what happened to Mr. Khashoggi was “unacceptable.”

The U.S. President has close ties to the extended Saudi royal family, who have invested millions of dollars in Trump-branded real estate properties in the United States and around the world. After speaking with the Saudi king on Oct. 15, Mr. Trump suggested, without offering evidence, that “rogue killers” may have been behind Mr. Khashoggi’s death. But with the Saudi confirmation of the death on Oct. 19, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the U.S. would closely follow international investigations into Khashoggi’s death and will advocate for justice that is “timely, transparent and in accordance with all due process.” Mr. Trump, meanwhile, called the Saudi announcement a “good first step,” but said what happened to Mr. Khashoggi was “unacceptable.” Senate: Republican senators Marco Rubio and Jeff Flake, members of the foreign relations committee, have said Congress is prepared to move quickly and firmly if Mr. Trump fails to adequately respond to Mr. Khashoggi’s disappearance. Mr. Rubio, who ran unsuccessfully against Mr. Trump for the GOP nomination in 2016, said U.S.-Saudi relations may need to be “completely revised” and stressed the U.S. would lose credibility on human rights if the Trump administration remained silent. A bipartisan group of 22 Republican and Democratic senators triggered a U.S. investigation under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which requires the President to determine whether a foreign person is responsible for a gross human rights violation and report back in 120 days with a decision about sanctions.

How Canada is reacting

Relations between Ottawa and Riyadh have been strained since August, when Canada’s Global Affairs Ministry tweeted urging the Saudis to release two female activists detained in the country. The Saudi government responded by expelling Canada’s ambassador to the country, suspending new trade deals, barring the import of Canadian wheat and cancelling scholarships for thousands of Saudi students in Canada.

A $15-billion arms deal is still in place between the two countries, but opposition parties are pressing the Trudeau government to suspend military shipments to Saudi Arabia, as Germany has already done. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Oct. 24 that his government would look at suspending the permits allowing the export of armoured vehicles, but he has demurred on cancelling the deal outright.

Amid outrage over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Ottawa is under renewed pressure to cancel the armoured vehicle deal with Saudi Arabia. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says backing out of the $15-billion contract would be difficult. The Canadian Press

The impact on Saudi Arabia’s investor conference

The “Davos in the Desert” conference, which ran from Oct. 23-25, was seen as a showcase for the king’s ballyhooed efforts to reform the ultraconservative kingdom, a push which has included allowing the reopening of cinemas, as well as permitting women to drive. But the reforms have come alongside a major crackdown on dissent, including the arrests of hundreds of businessmen, religious figures and women’s rights activists.

After Mr. Khashoggi’s disappearance, several major companies, several CEOs and government finance and trade ministers said they wouldn’t attend the Riyadh meeting. No Canadian government officials were ever scheduled to go, a senior government official told The Canadian Press. Here are some of the people and corporation who pulled out:

Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury Secretary

Christine Lagarde, managing director of International Monetary Fund

Bruno Le Maire, French Finance Minister

Wopke Hoekstra, Dutch Finance Minister

Liam Fox, U.K. Secretary of State for International Trade

Google

Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser

SoftBank COO Marcelo Claure

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink

HSBC executives John Flint and Bill Winters

Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam

Richard Branson of Virgin Group

Uber Technologies Inc. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

JP Morgan & Chase Co. CEO Jamie Dimon

Ford Motor Co. chairman Bill Ford

Viacom Inc. CEO Bob Bakish

Steve Case, one of the founders of AOL

Major news organizations such as CNN, the Fox Business Network, The Financial Times, The New York Times, CNBC and Bloomberg also pulled out of the conference.

But despite the partial boycott, hundreds of businessmen and government officials attended the event and Saudi Arabia boasted of signing at least 25 deals, worth a total US$56-billion. The Crown Prince told attendees that the Khashoggi affair would not derail the kingdom’s planned wave of reforms.

