 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

World

Register
AdChoices

Saudi-led coalition launches air strikes on Yemen’s rebel-held capital

Ahmed Al-Haj
SANAA, Yemen
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Dust rises from the site of a Saudi-led air strike, in Sanaa, Yemen, on March 30, 2020.

KHALED ABDULLAH/Reuters

The Saudi-led military coalition launched air strikes on Yemen’s rebel-held capital on Monday, the coalition and Yemeni security officials said, just two days after a foiled rebel drone and missile attack targeting the Saudi capital.

The Saudi-led strikes appeared to signal an escalation in the coalition’s bombing campaign in Yemen.

The coalition has been fighting the Iran-backed Houthi rebels there since March 2015.

Story continues below advertisement

Coalition officials said in a brief statement that they had started an operation to “destroy legitimate military targets” held by the rebels. It did not elaborate further.

The officials said more than 12 air strikes hit rebel-held Sanaa on Monday, including six strikes on a military academy north of the capital and four on a military airbase that is within the Sanaa International Airport. Further air strikes were reported in the northwestern Amran province.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, but residents said ambulances rushed to areas where the air strikes took place.

Saudi Arabia’s Air Defence Forces on Saturday intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile over the capital of Riyadh around midnight, according to state media. Another missile was also intercepted and destroyed over the southern Saudi city of Jizan, which borders Yemen.

The Houthis frequently launch missiles across Yemen’s border into Saudi Arabia, but the missiles rarely reach the capital. Riyadh is around 620 miles (1,000 kilometres) north of the border with Yemen.

Elsewhere in Yemen, military officials and tribal leaders said fierce clashes between Yemeni government forces and the rebels in the mountainous northern province of Jawf and neighbouring Marib killed more than 45 fighters from both sides in the past two days.

The officials said the Houthis attempted to seize control of the Sirwah district in Marib, but government forces, aided by air strikes from the Saudi-led coalition, repelled the Houthi attack.

Story continues below advertisement

All officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media, and the residents and tribal leaders for fear of reprisal.

The UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, on Sunday voiced concerns about the escalation of fighting in Marib and rebel attacks on Saudi Arabia.

“I am gravely dismayed and disappointed by these actions at a time when the Yemeni public’s demands for peace are unanimous and louder than ever before,” he said.

He called for the focus to be on “averting and mitigating the potentially disastrous consequences” of the coronavirus pandemic.

The recent escalation of fighting in the Arab World’s poorest country displaced more than 40,000 people since January, adding to the roughly 3.6 million who have fled their homes since the war began five years ago.

A number of those fleeing in recent weeks, including women and children, escaped on foot, walking for days without food or water across open desert, according to a recent statement by the United Nations Refugee Agency.

Story continues below advertisement

Yemen’s civil war erupted in 2014 when the Shiite Houthis seized Sanaa, along with much of the country’s north, ousting President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. Months later the Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened to try and restore Hadi’s internationally recognized government.

The war has killed more than 100,000 people, many by Saudi-led air strikes. It has led to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions suffering from food and medical shortages.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies