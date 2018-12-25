 Skip to main content

World Saudi prince opened school for girls, led Free Princes Movement

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Saudi prince opened school for girls, led Free Princes Movement

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Saudi Prince Talal bin Abdelaziz, left, receives Queen Rania of Jordan during the opening ceremony of the Arab Open University, Jordan branch, in Amman, Jordan, on Feb. 24, 2010.

Nader daoud/The Associated Press

Prayers were held Sunday for Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz, a senior member of the royal family who supported women’s rights and once led a group of dissident princes, who died at the age of 87.

Prince Talal was an older brother to King Salman and the father of businessman Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal. He is the son of the founder and first ruler of modern Saudi Arabia, the late Ibn Saud, whose sons have ruled since his death, with the throne passing from brother to brother.

Prince Talal’s son Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal announced on Twitter that his father passed away on Saturday. The royal court also released a statement about his passing.

Story continues below advertisement

Prince Talal served as minister of communications in the 1950s and minister of finance in the early 1960s. In 1957, Prince Talal founded the first school for girls in Riyadh, according to the Saudi newspaper Arab News. The school was founded at a time when females had no access to formal education in the landlocked capital and schools were open to boys only.

Soon after he was appointed finance minister, he struck out and led a group of princes who called for a constitutional monarchy that distributes some of the king’s powers. The royals, who became known as the Free Princes Movement, called for a constitution to govern the kingdom, rather than rules based solely on clerical interpretation of the Koran and other religious doctrine.

Prince Talal led the group from Beirut and Cairo, which under then Egyptian president Gamal Abdel Nasser was an adversary of Riyadh. The Prince’s assets were seized by Riyadh, but he was not stripped of his nationality – a punishment Gulf monarchies have employed against dissidents.

After rifts emerged between Prince Talal and Cairo, he was allowed to return to Saudi Arabia in 1964 under King Faisal, who had deposed his brother King Saud that same year.

Prince Talal served until 2011 as a member of the Allegiance Council, a body of senior princes who are meant to meet and choose the next king from among themselves. He’d reportedly left the council after questioning its efficacy when a senior prince was appointed to the line of succession without the council being fully consulted.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers