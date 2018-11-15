Saudi prosecutors seek death penalty for five suspects in Khashoggi case, but questions remain

Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor announced Thursday that he would seek the death penalty for five individuals implicated in the gruesome murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. But questions swirled around the latest Saudi version of events — which absolves the kingdom’s leadership of any blame — and the Trump administration moved to sanction 17 Saudi officials believed to have been involved in the killing.

Shaalan al-Shaalan, a spokesman for the Saudi public prosecutor’s office, told reporters in Riyadh that a total of 11 people had been indicted over the killing of Mr. Khashoggi, a prominent critic of the Saudi regime who was killed and dismembered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last month. Ten others were under investigation, Mr. Shaalan said, while three more were being sought for questioning in connection with the high-profile case, which has badly damaged Saudi Arabia’s international reputation, and raised questions about the judgment of the kingdom’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Many believe that an act as brazen as the murder of a prominent journalist who contributed columns to the Washington Post could only have been carried out with the crown prince’s approval. Several members of a 15-man team — referred to as a “hit squad” in Turkish media — have been identified as members of Prince Mohammed’s security entourage.

The Saudi prosecution, however, said the team was dispatched to Istanbul only to convince Mr. Khashoggi, who had been living in self-imposed exile in the United States, to return to Riyadh with them. When Mr. Khashoggi resisted, the leader of the team — who was not named in Thursday’s press conference — allegedly made an on-the-spot decision to kill the journalist with a lethal injection.

Asked by a reporter whether Prince Mohammed had played any role in the assassination, Mr. Shalaan replied: “He did not have any knowledge.” Mr. Shalaan said the squad sent to repatriate Mr. Khashoggi had been acting on the orders of former deputy intelligence chief Ahmed al-Asiri, who was fired from his post last month.

A travel ban has also been imposed on Saud al-Qahtani, a former top aide to the crown prince, amid an ongoing investigation into his role.

Noha Aboueldahab, a visiting fellow at the Brookings Doha Centre who specializes in criminal justice in the Middle East, said the Saudi prosecutor’s allegations seemed designed to pin the blame on “lower level rogue types to protect those with command responsibility.”

On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions against 17 Saudis implicated in the Khashoggi case, including Mr. al-Qahtani and Mohammed al-Otaibi, the Saudi consul-general to Istanbul at the time of the killing. The sanctions were applied under the Global Magnitsky Act, which usually implies a ban from travel to the U.S. and a freeze on any U.S.-based financial assets.

Canada, which has its own version of the Magnitsky Act, was expected to follow suit. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a visit to Singapore on Thursday that his government wanted answers from Riyadh about its “perspective and their participation, potentially,” in Mr. Khashoggi’s murder.

While Canada is continuing to honour a $15-billion deal to sell light-armoured vehicles and other weapons to the Saudi military, Mr. Trudeau said that future trade deals would be re-evaluated in light of the Khashoggi case.

The Saudi prosecutor’s allegations represent only the latest version of events offered by Riyadh. Saudi officials initially said that Mr. Khashoggi left the Istanbul consulate alive after visiting it to gather documents on Oct. 2. Later, it was claimed that Mr. Khashoggi had died in a “fistfight” inside the building.

More recent Saudi statements appeared to acknowledge that the killing had been premeditated, something Mr. Shaalan’s version seemed to contradict. U.S. President Donald Trump has called the shifting Saudi story “the worst cover-up ever.”

The prosecutor’s announcement was also met with immediate skepticism from the Turkish government, which has called for an international investigation and a trial held on Turkish soil. Media loyal to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have reported that the 15-man team arrived in Istanbul carrying the tools — including a bone saw — that they used to torture and dismember Mr. Khashoggi.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Ankara “did not find some of [the Saudi prosecutor’s] explanations to be satisfactory,” adding: “Those who gave the order, the real perpetrators, need to be revealed. This process cannot be closed down in this way.”

Turkey is also frustrated that Saudi Arabia has not revealed the location of Mr. Khashoggi’s body. On Thursday, the Saudi prosecution said the dismembered remains had been passed to a “local co-operator” in Turkey who was not identified.

Mr. Erdogan’s government, which sees Saudi Arabia as a rival for influence in the Sunni Muslim world, has managed to keep Mr. Khashoggi’s case in the headlines for the past six weeks by drip-feeding sensational details about the murder. Among the most recent revelations are reports of an intercepted phone conversation, in which a member of the 15-man team calls a superior in Riyadh and says “tell your boss” — who goes unnamed — that the “deed is done.”

After hinting throughout the crisis that it possessed an audio recording of the murder itself, Turkey finally shared the evidence last week with Western intelligence officials, including CSIS director David Vigneault.

International outrage over the assassination has also led to renewed criticism of other Saudi policies, including its role in the almost four-year-old war in Yemen — which has left more than 10,000 people dead — as well as a Saudi-led boycott of neighbouring Qatar that began in 2017.

“Saudi Arabia, in the last three or four years, has done a lot without being held accountable,” said Mahjoob Zweiri, head of the Gulf Studies Centre at Qatar University. “With the Khashoggi crisis, the Turkish side wanted to tell the Saudis: ‘This time you will be stopped.’ ”

On Thursday — in what was seen as a response to international pressure — Saudi Arabia and its allied militias halted their attack on the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, which is controlled by Iranian-backed Houthi fighters. Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said his government was ready to support United Nations-led efforts to end the conflict.

Aid agencies have warned that a siege of Hodeidah could trigger a famine in the impoverished country, since 80 per cent of all food and medicine supplies pass through the port.