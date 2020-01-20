‘Scary’ and ‘spreading’: SARS-like virus collides with Chinese holiday travel

Open this photo in gallery People wait to board trains at Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai on January 20, ahead of the Lunar New Year. HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images

Waiting Hall Number 9 looked much like the rest of the crowded Beijing West Railway Station on Monday, jammed with the crush of people heading home for the lunar new year, the most important holiday on the Chinese calendar.

Only the large numbers of people wearing masks suggested the shivers of worry among the throng waiting to board a bullet train for Wuhan, the epicentre of a mysterious new virus that, authorities said Monday, has now infected hundreds with pneumonia-like symptoms, spread to other Chinese cities and been identified in at least three other countries: Japan, South Korea and Thailand.

A total of 224 cases have been reported in China, state media reported Monday evening, with 217 confirmed in Wuhan, Beijing and Shenzhen, the economically-vital southern centre that borders Hong Kong. A further seven are suspected in a growing circle of other provinces that now includes Sichuan, Yunnan, Shanghai, Guangxi and Shandong.

Story continues below advertisement

The expanding reach of the Wuhan virus, which belongs to the same family as the SARS coronavirus that in 2003 infected 8,098 people and killed 774, has coincided with the movement of hundreds of millions people in what is often called the largest human migration on Earth.

It’s a collision of public health and holiday travel that has worried experts and travellers alike.

“It’s scary. I purchased like four dozen special masks half a month ago, because I feared they would be sold out,” said Zhao Zhijian, 29, a tech worker heading to Wuhan for the holidays. He was keeping a close eye on how the virus was moving.

“Knowing that there are cases in other parts of China makes me even more nervous, because it’s spreading,” said Mr. Zhao.

It’s an anxiety shared by epidemiologists across Asia, who are watching as people in China embark on an estimated 3 billion trips this year, crowding into cars, trains, planes and buses to travel to family homes. Some 519 million plane and train trips are expected. Large numbers of people are travelling internationally, as well.

“We are completely worried about it, to be honest,” said Asok Kurup, an infectious diseases specialist at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore who has worked on the response to previous pandemics, including SARS and H1N1.

Lunar new year is “supposed to be a happy occasion. But we are absolutely frightened about the whole scenario,” he said. “We are bracing ourselves for the millions of people who will be moving all over the continent in the next few weeks to only worsen the problem.”

Story continues below advertisement

For now, overseas authorities have taken a cautious approach. In South Korea, authorities raised their alert level Monday and ordered additional monitoring by local governments, after placing into isolation a woman who arrived Sunday with a fever and respiratory problems. The woman had travelled from Wuhan, and tested positive for the new virus. Airports in the U.S., Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines have increased screening of passengers from Wuhan.

In Australia, however, authorities have said they don’t yet see a need to respond. “There is no current need for any travel advisory in Australia, which is consistent with recommendations from the World Health Organization,” Brendan Murphy, that country’s chief medical officer, said in a statement Saturday. He cited the lack of “clear evidence of human to human transmission,” and the fact there “have been no cases of infection in the several hundred health-care workers who have been exposed to the patients in China.”

The virus first emerged at the Wuhan South China Seafood City market, which was closed at the beginning of the year.

Chinese authorities, who routinely suppress information they believe could hurt social stability, have been accused of covering up details on past epidemics, in particular about the initial spread of SARS.

This time, foreign experts have credited China with being more open in disclosing information about the new virus, including its genetic sequencing, while state media have published commentaries calling for official transparency to avoid public panic.

Chinese health authorities, however, have yet to provide detailed information about how the virus is transmitted, its potential for transmission between people or environmental factors that may be associated with its spread.

Story continues below advertisement

Such information will be even more important if the virus evolves.

”lt takes time for the virus to adapt to the human host. Once it’s adapted to the human host, then its spread will likely be easier from one person to another,” said Ivan Hung, a medical doctor who is chief of the Infectious Diseases Division at The University of Hong Kong.

On Monday, China’s Caixin media reported that the spike in weekend infections had led at least one respected virologist to conclude that the virus is already capable of leaping between people. “We should no longer be playing word games about whether or not this constitutes human-to-human transmission,” said Yi Guan, director of the State Key Laboratory of Emerging Infectious Diseases at The University of Hong Kong, a researcher who played a key role in identifying the SARS virus in 2003.

Dr. Hung is optimistic, however, about containing the virus, particularly since the information disclosed by China has allowed foreign countries to develop rapid testing to check for its presence. “Its severity will be reduced because of quick diagnosis and quick isolation,” he said.

Still, he recommended more careful screening for those travelling to foreign countries from anywhere in China, not merely from Wuhan. And such passengers should be screened for respiratory conditions, not merely fevers, Dr. Kurup said.

“Until we understand a little bit more about what this virus is going to be, we’re going to deem it potentially lethal, and we’re going to take full precautions,” Dr. Kurup said.

Story continues below advertisement

Those travelling to Wuhan, meanwhile, said they were hoping the viral uncertainty would not dampen their holidays.

“My family is in Wuhan and they reminded me to wear a mask when I’m going home — but they showed no signs of panic,” said Xu Can, 36. “My feeling is that the situation in Wuhan remains OK.”

Patricia Shen, 25, wasn’t so sure. A part-time kindergarten teacher who works in Paris, she was boarding a train home to Wuhan, where her mother and aunt work in a hospital. They “told me the situation is worse than some of the early news reports,” Ms. Shen said. “Wuhan is such an important crossroads for transportation, and so many cases have appeared — so you can imagine how many are still unknown.”

She plans to stay at home for the holidays, knowing that her own family is taking the virus seriously. For her parents, “washing hands has become the first thing they do when they get home. ‘Washing your hands is more important than taking off your shoes’ — that’s what my mom said.”

The international attention to the virus has made her particularly determined not to get sick with even a common cold, knowing that she is likely to face particular scrutiny on her return to Paris.

“I think people leaving Wuhan with high temperatures will be in big trouble when they travel elsewhere,” she said. “I don’t want to get stuck at health quarantine when I’m back to France.”

Story continues below advertisement

-with reporting by Alexandra Li

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.