 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Second plane for Canadians in Wuhan on its way to Asia: foreign minister

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, seen here on Feb. 9, 2020, made the announcement Sunday in Ethiopia, where he’s travelling with Justin Trudeau on the prime minister’s Africa tour.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Canada’s foreign minister says a second plane has left for Asia to bring a second load of Canadians out of the Chinese city locked down over a viral outbreak.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne made the announcement Sunday in Ethiopia, where he’s travelling with Justin Trudeau on the prime minister’s Africa tour.

He said the passenger list is still being compiled but he expects the charter flight to be just about full when it leaves Wuhan.

Story continues below advertisement

“The plane would be leaving on the 10th of February, bringing back the last group of Canadians who want to be repatriated on the 11th,” Champagne said.

A first planeload of Canadians arrived at an Ontario military base last Friday, carrying 176 people from a city that has been under quarantine for weeks as Chinese authorities try to contain the spread of a new coronavirus. A second group brought to Canada on an American flight brought the total to 215.

Those evacuees are being kept at CFB Trenton for 14 days to make sure they don’t get sick and start spreading the germs across the country.

Seven cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Canada. An update from the Public Health Agency of Canada says four cases are in British Columbia and three are in Ontario.

Most cases of the new coronavirus are mild but it’s a respiratory illness that can be deadly in some people. More than 37,000 have been sickened worldwide and more than 800 have died.

The government is also monitoring the well-being of 285 Canadians quarantined on two cruise ships off the coast of Japan and Hong Kong.

There are seven Canadians with confirmed cases of the coronavirus they contracted aboard one of the ships, which is docked in the port city of Yokohama, just outside Tokyo. Those patients have been taken to Japanese hospitals for treatment and monitoring.

Story continues below advertisement

Champagne said he’d spoken to the head of the cruise line earlier in the day.

“I wanted to make sure that we’re all linked up,” he said. “I wanted to make sure we’re all there for the families, for the people who are there.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies