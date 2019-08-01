 Skip to main content

World South Korea spy agency says former North Korean diplomat under protection ‘somewhere’

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

South Korea spy agency says former North Korean diplomat under protection ‘somewhere’

Seoul
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers on Thursday that a North Korean diplomat who went into hiding in Italy last year is now under protection outside the country.

Lawmaker Lee Eun-jae said the National Intelligence Service officials told lawmakers in a closed-door briefing that Jo Song Gil, North Korea’s former acting ambassador to Italy, has left Italy and is being protected “somewhere.”

Lee said the spy agency apparently meant a third country but didn’t reveal which one. The NIS officials didn’t provide a specific answer when asked whether South Korea was involved in protecting Jo, she said. Lee provided no other details.

Story continues below advertisement

The NIS told lawmakers in January that Jo went into hiding with his wife in November. But the agency has a mixed record on tracking developments among North Korea’s ruling elite, which is made difficult by Pyongyang’s stringent control of information about them.

North Korea, which is extremely sensitive about high-profile defections, has yet to publicly comment on Jo’s situation, according to Seoul’s Unification Ministry. Some experts believe the North may continue to ignore Jo’s apparent defection to avoid highlighting the vulnerabilities of its government while it engages in negotiations with Washington to leverage its nuclear arsenal for economic and security benefits.

Also on Thursday, South Korea’s military said it was investigating a North Korean soldier who was found crossing the inter-Korean border through a river Wednesday night and has expressed a desire to defect to the South. Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t provide further details.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter