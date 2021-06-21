Serbia and Montenegro clash over 1995 Srebrenica massacre

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

World

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Serbia and Montenegro clash over 1995 Srebrenica massacre

BELGRADE, Serbia
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

An ederly Bosnian Muslim couple look at names of victims of Srebrenica 1995 massacre, on June 8, 2021, at Srebrenica Memorial Cemetery, in Potocari.

ELVIS BARUKCIC/AFP/Getty Images

Serbia and Montenegro clashed Monday over Belgrade’s denial that genocide was committed in the Bosnian enclave of Srebrenica during the Balkan wars, further straining relations between the two former close allies.

Montenegro’s parliament last week adopted a resolution on the 1995 massacre of about 8,000 Bosniak men and boys in Srebrenica by Bosnian Serb troops that has been branded genocide by a U.N. war crimes court.

Montenegro’s resolution banned public denial of the atrocity and said Serbs in general should not be blamed for genocide, but only those individuals who committed the war crime.

Story continues below advertisement

Both the wartime Bosnian Serb army commander, Ratko Mladic, and former political leader Radovan Karadzic have been sentenced to life in prison by the U.N. war crimes court in the Netherlands for genocide in Srebrenica.

However, Serbia’s leadership reacted to the Montenegrin resolution with anger.

Montenegro’s foreign ministry said Monday that the resolution is not aimed against Serbs, but the individuals who committed the worst crime in Europe since World War II.

“It is highly incomprehensible that such accusations come from (Serb) leaders who (allegedly) are striving for good neighbourly relations in the region and the European future,” the ministry said in a statement.

Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic said the Montenegrin statement is “hypocritical and cynical.”

He said that “undoubtedly, the resolution is trying to stigmatize the whole Serbian nation.”

The genocide resolution is in line with Montenegro’s pledge to protect human and minority rights as part of its push to join the European Union. Although Serbia formally has the same goal, its populist leadership has been denying genocide in Srebrenica and forging close ties with Russia and China.

Story continues below advertisement

The resolution is threatening the stability of Montenegro’s bickering ruling coalition which is made up of mostly pro-Serb parties, but also pro-Western groups.

Montenegro, the tiny Adriatic state of 620,000 people, split from much larger Serbia in a 2006 referendum.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies