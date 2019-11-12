 Skip to main content

World

Seven people killed by car bomb blast in Kabul, Afghan official says

Kabul, Afghanistan
The Associated Press
An explosion has rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul, as early morning commuters were on the street heading to work.

Rahmat Gul/The Associated Press

A car bomb detonated in the Afghan capital of Kabul during Wednesday’s morning commute, killing seven people and wounding at least seven, officials said.

Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for the interior ministry, said the blast occurred in the Qasaba area in the city’s police district 15. He said the number of causalities could rise.

Rahimi said that the target of the attack was not immediately clear. He added that an investigation was underway at the scene.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both Taliban and Islamic State group are active in the capital and have claimed earlier attacks in Kabul.

Ambulances sirens could be heard, and a giant plume of smoke rose from the area of the explosion.

