A destroyed security post following overnight attacks by militants in the Naushki district of Balochistan province, Pakistan, on Feb. 3.-/AFP/Getty Images

Separatist insurgents launched twin attacks on military posts hours apart in southwest Pakistan, triggering intense firefights that left seven soldiers and 15 assailants dead, the country’s interior minister and the military said Thursday.

In a video statement, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said nine militants and four soldiers were killed when the assailants raided a security post Wednesday evening in the remote Naushki district of Baluchistan province. Hours later, six militants and three soldiers were killed when separatists attacked another security post in the province’s Panjgur area.

The Baluchistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the twin attacks in a post on Twitter. Ahmed said both attacks were repulsed by the security forces.

In a statement, the military said seven soldiers were “martyred” and four others wounded, adding that a clearing operation was still underway in Panjgur.

Separatists and militants have regularly staged attacks in restive Baluchistan in recent years. Last week, militants killed 10 soldiers in an attack on a a security post there.

The separatists demand independence from the central government in Islamabad. Authorities say they have quelled the insurgency, but violence in Baluchistan has persisted.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.