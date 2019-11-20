 Skip to main content

World

Register
AdChoices

Twenty-two farmers arrested in northern India for contributing to air pollution

Biswajeet Banerjee
Lucknow, India
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

In this Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, file photo, New Delhi's skyline is seen enveloped in smog and dust as toxic air chokes the Indian city.

Manish Swarup/The Associated Press

Twenty-two farmers were arrested in northern India on Wednesday for setting fires to clear their fields and contributing to some of the worst air pollution in the country, a government official said.

Those arrested in Uttar Pradesh state’s Pilibhit district face charges of disobeying a ban on burning crop waste and making the atmosphere noxious, said state government spokesman Awanish Awasthi.

India’s Supreme Court last week ordered a fine of up to 100,000 rupees ($1,420) for those polluting the air.

Story continues below advertisement

Air pollution in northern India peaks in the winter due to smoke from agricultural fires. The smoke mixes with vehicle emissions and construction dust.

The air quality index in New Delhi exceeded 500, about 10 times the recommended maximum, early this month, but strong winds bought the level down to 250 this week.

On Tuesday, several opposition lawmakers in India’s Parliament demanded that that the government give incentives to farmers and provide machines to remove crop waste to stop the practice of burning fields before planting new crops.

Opposition lawmakers also demanded that coal-based power plants switch over to less polluting natural gas.

Pollution controls have been imposed in the Indian capital region, home to 48 million people, such as banning some construction to avoid dust, reducing traffic and prohibiting the use of diesel generators. But experts say the steps have had little effect because state governments have failed to co-operate in tackling pollution.

Data released last year by the World Health Organization showed India had 10 of the world’s 20 most polluted cities.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter