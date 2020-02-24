 Skip to main content

Several people injured after car drives into crowd at German Carnival procession

David Rising
BERLIN
The Associated Press
Emergency personnel are at the scene after a car drove into a crowd at a carnival parade in Volkmarsen, Germany, on Feb. 24, 2020.

ELMAR SCHULTEN/Reuters

A car slammed into a crowd at a Carnival procession in a German town on Monday, injuring several people, and the driver was arrested, police said.

A large number of police officers are at the scene in Volkmarsen, about 280 kilometres (175 miles) southwest of Berlin, Northern Hesse police said. No further details were given about the person taken into custody.

Local media reported at least a dozen injuries, including children, but police couldn’t immediately confirm the information.

Video from the scene showed a silver Mercedes station wagon with local license plates and its hazard lights blinking on a sidewalk, while emergency crews walked by. The crash occurred on the south side of the town, outside a supermarket.

The crash came amid the height of Germany’s celebration of Carnival, with the biggest parades in Cologne, Duesseldorf and Mainz. Several cities in western Germany cancelled their traditional Carnival parades at short notice on Sunday because of inclement weather.

Volkmarsen, which has a population of 7,000, is east of Duesseldorf, near Kassel.

Police shut down the area to allow emergency crews to deal with the crash. Police said they couldn’t immediately provide further details and urged people not to spread “unconfirmed reports” about the crash.

Police say they haven’t received any reports of any deaths, and don’t have a specific number of injuries yet. They say it is too early to say what caused the car to crash into the crowd.

The regional Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper reported that witnesses said the driver drove around a barrier blocking off traffic from the parade, but that it wasn’t yet clear whether he intentionally headed toward the crowd.

