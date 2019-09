Several people injured after crowd surges toward Mugabe’s casket in Zimbabwe

Open this photo in gallery Injured mourners are helped after a crowd pushed their way past police to try to get closer to the coffin of former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe. Themba Hadebe/The Associated Press

Several people were injured in a crush as they surged forward to try to view former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s casket on Thursday at a sports stadium as thousands of onlookers packed the stands.

Police on the field tried to hold them back, but a large group pushed their way past them at the Rufaro stadium trying to get closer to the coffin. Some people were carried away on stretchers. The severity of their injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

Others were able to limp away and were treated by Red Cross medics on the field at the stadium in Harare’s Mbare neighbourhood. Riot police later restored order, at times using batons to strike those waiting in a line.

Mugabe’s wife, Grace, sat on podium to the side of the sports field while Mugabe’s casket was under a tent at the centre of the field. The event was marked by singing.

A military helicopter later landed on the field and took off after the coffin was placed inside. The casket had earlier arrived from Mugabe’s Blue Roof house in the capital.

Controversy over where and when Mugabe will be buried has overshadowed arrangements for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the deceased leader.

Mugabe will not be given a state burial on Sunday at the national Heroes’ Acre site, family spokesman Leo Mugabe announced Thursday. The burial will be a private, family affair, he said to press outside Mugabe’s Blue Roof house.

“There have just been discussions between President Mnangagwa and Mai (Mrs.) Mugabe and it would look like nothing has changed,” said the ex-president’s nephew. “The family … said they are going to have a private burial. We don’t want the public to come. They don’t want you to know where he is going to be buried. We are not witnessing burial on Sunday, no date has been set for the burial.”

The announcement came after President Emmerson Mnangagwa met with Mugabe’s widow, Grace, and other family members to try to resolve the burial dispute.

Instead of an interment on Sunday, Mugabe’s body will be on view to the public at a place near Mugabe’s birthplace in Zvimba district, said Leo Mugabe, who added that the family had not decided if he would be buried in Zvimba.

Speaking at the Mugabe house, Mnangagwa said his government would respect the family’s wishes over the burial, saying they have “the full support of the government. Nothing will change.”

The ongoing uncertainty of the burial of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at the age of 95, has eclipsed the elaborate plans for Zimbabweans to pay their respects to the former guerrilla leader at several historic sites.

The burial dispute has also highlighted the lasting acrimony between Mnangagwa and Mugabe’s wife and other family members. Mugabe was deposed in November 2017 by Zimbabwe’s military and his former ally Mnangagwa. Grace and other family members still resent his ouster, apparently resulting in their refusal to go along with state burial plans.

Shortly after Mugabe’s death, Leo Mugabe said the former strongman died “a very bitter man” because he felt betrayed by Mnangagwa and the army generals who were his allies for close to four decades before they put him under house arrest and forced him to resign.

The government had earlier announced that Mugabe would be buried at the Heroes’ Acre monument, a burial place reserved for top officials of Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party who contributed to ending white colonial rule.

It has long been taken for granted that Mugabe would be buried at Heroes’ Acre. Mugabe had overseen the construction by North Korea of the monument atop a prominent hill and featuring a grandiose towering sculpture of guerrilla fighters. Mugabe gave many speeches at the site and his first wife, Sally, is buried there next to a gravesite long reserved for the ex-leader.

Mugabe’s casket will be displayed to the public at several sites. It will be shown Thursday and Friday at Rufaro Stadium in Harare’s poor Mbare neighbourhood.

On Saturday a ceremony will be held at the National Sports Stadium, which several African heads of state and other prominent officials are expected to attend. Supporters of the ruling ZANU-PF party are being bused from all over the country to go to the stadium ceremonies.

Grace Mugabe is expected to stay beside the casket the entire time.

Earlier Thursday at Blue Roof, Mugabe’s 25-bedroom mansion in Harare’s posh Borrowdale suburb, Zimbabwe’s opposition leader paid his respects to the man who had been his bitter political foe.

“I am here to do the African thing that is expected … to pay honour,” said Nelson Chamisa, leader of the Movement for Democratic Change, the main opposition party.

“In politics we have had many differences but we are here to reflect on his contribution. … We are here to pay condolences to the Mugabe family, all Zimbabweans and indeed the whole of Africa. It is only fair and necessary to see that we unite to see that he is given a decent burial and a peaceful send off. Today is a day of mourning.”

