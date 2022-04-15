Workers in protective suits disinfect an old residential area under lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Shanghai, China, April 15, 2022.ALY SONG/Reuters

The video shows a young woman falling to her knees as she screams in desperation at a crowd of workers dressed in white hazmat gear, “please, we are begging you, please!”

Behind the camera, someone says “this is Zhangjiang, Shanghai! The police stormed the compound and dragged residents out.”

The latest shocking footage to come out of Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdown burned through the Chinese internet Thursday night for several hours before censors began deleting posts. Other videos and photos from the scene – a residential compound in Shanghai’s Pudong area – showed police and epidemic prevention officers brawling with residents, wrestling them to the ground and dragging them away.

Parts of the compound in Zhangjiang were requisitioned this week to serve as an isolation facility for COVID-19 patients, according to residents and a statement from the property management company. After people protested the decision, “we were suppressed,” one anonymous resident wrote in a now-censored account.

China is caught in a COVID-19 trap of its own making

“Instead of getting a reply from government leaders, we were greeted by carloads of police officers,” they said. “People were knocked to the ground and loaded into police cars. The air was full of deafening screams and helpless cries.”

A statement from the property management company confirmed that around 40 residents had been required to leave their homes, and “some tenants obstructed” officers, adding that “relevant departments handled the situation.” Affected tenants have been compensated and moved to units in the same compound, the company said.

Greeted with shock and anger online, videos of the incident build on a growing body of documentation showing abuse and mistreatment by workers dressed in hazmat gear – nicknamed “big whites” in Chinese for the colour of their uniforms – as they struggle to enforce the country’s rigid anti-pandemic regulations, not only in Shanghai but in dozens of other cities where tiny numbers of COVID-19 cases have been met with often-draconian restrictions.

As well as the footage from Zhangjiang, other videos have captured “big whites” wrestling people to the ground and kicking them; screaming, yelling and even throwing things at residents who refuse to comply with instructions; and beating a dog to death after its owner was sent to isolation.

Ranging from volunteers and health workers to security guards and police officers, “big whites” – faceless and largely indistinguishable from each other in their head-to-toe hazmat gear – have gone from being widely feted for helping drive China’s effective pandemic response, to increasingly loathed and feared as a symbol of government overreach and abuse.

“They are playing their role of cogs in the wheel of a rigid, opaque, undemocratic and unaccountable system,” said Yaqiu Wang, senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch. “And the system allows impunity for the abuses they exert on residents, which encourages more abuses. It’s just one vicious cycle.”

Not all negative interactions involve abuse or mistreatment. Shanghai resident Cissie Hu described becoming increasingly frustrated with workers in her neighbourhood, who often refuse to carry out their designated tasks – such as collecting trash and delivering supplies for residents confined to their apartments – for fear of getting infected.

“I understand they have their own families to take care of,” she said. “Just because they’re pictured as heroes in the media doesn’t mean they can do everything, and we have met good volunteers before. But as someone trapped in the centre of the epidemic, I would hope we could rely on these people.”

Ms. Hu said “big whites” were supposed to be quarantined residents’ bridge to the government and the outside world, “but instead they give us the feeling they can’t do anything. How can you cross a river when the bridge is broken?”

The frustration goes both ways. Neighbourhood volunteers and medical workers in particular often bear the brunt of residents’ anger, and many have spoken of receiving abuse and threats. They often have to work long hours wearing uncomfortable, sweaty hazmat suits, and face the same struggles to find enough food and supplies as other residents.

Even those higher up the chain of command face difficulties. In a resignation letter published online last week, Wu Yingchuan, who worked for a neighbourhood committee in Pudong, wrote that he and other low-level officials were often left in the dark and told to implement policies they didn’t understand. In one instance “residents had to stand outside in the cold at night and wait for several hours” to be transported to a quarantine facility, rather than be told a specific departure time.

“All the while, it was us who had to handle their anger, confusion, and abuse,” Mr. Wu said.

In a recording shared online of what is believed to be a phone call between another neighbourhood committee worker and a resident seeking medical help, the despondent-sounding official is heard saying “I have no idea why Shanghai is like this.”

“I feel so powerless to do anything about this,” they said. “I cannot bear it anymore, I might quit soon.” The Globe and Mail has not been able to independently verify the recording.

While Chinese police and urban management officials – low level civil servants known as “chengguan” – have a long record of abusive behaviour, the volunteers and medical workers who make up the majority of “big whites” were previously lauded for their sacrifices on behalf of the country’s epidemic response. But as public anger over restrictions has grown, and videos of mistreatment spread online, perception has shifted, making their job all the harder and sparking more conflict.

“This is a high-stress job, no doubt,” said Ms. Wang, the HRW researcher. “People tend to lash out when they are stressed, this is universal. This gets exacerbated when you are doing a job that the people you are dealing with think is unnecessary, counterproductive and try to resist.”

The term “big white” began as a reference to the character Baymax from Disney’s “Big Hero 6,” a cuddly health robot that only wants to help people. As public anger has grown, some have taken instead to calling anti-epidemic workers “white guards,” a reference to the Red Guards responsible for most of the abuses of the Cultural Revolution, during the last decade of Mao Zedong’s rule.

In a recent essay, Shanghai-based author Xiao Yi wrote that if there is a movie character people now think of when they see workers “under white protective clothing,” it is not Baymax, but the Imperial Stormtroopers of “Star Wars.”

Anonymous under their matching white shells, anti-epidemic workers have “no need to worry about being exposed and held accountable,” Mr. Xiao said. “Social responsibility is eliminated, as is regard for the rights and interests of others.”

Alexandra Li contributed to this report.

