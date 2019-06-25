‘She will be missed’: Colleagues honour life of Canadian aid worker killed in Kabul

Open this photo in gallery Miriam Lindsay, who was killed in a car accident last Thursday, had been living in Afghanistan for the past three years. Facebook/Handout

Dozens of people gathered yesterday on a crowded rooftop overlooking Kabul’s hills at sunset to honor the life of Canadian aid worker Miriam Lindsay, 41, killed in a car accident last Thursday.

Ms. Lindsay, from Maple Grove, Que., had been living in Afghanistan for the past three years. She was due to fly home to Canada this week to visit her family.

In 2017, she survived a bombing in Kabul that killed 90 people and left more than 450 injured.

Aziz Basam, who worked for the U.K.’s Department for International Development, also died Thursday at the scene of the crash, a head-on collision. A third person, Naweed Farshad, an Afghan government employee, died in hospital on Saturday.

“She’d come into the office in the mornings, wearing Afghan embroidered dresses and colourful headscarves, joking around in broken Dari or Pashto, Afghanistan’s two main languages,” her colleague Said Jawed remembered. “She was pretty much a local and loved the Afghan people, saying she appreciated the close family ties they kept.”

Ms. Lindsay, who worked for the Afghan aid agency Youth Health and Development Organization (YHDO) was known as a “Kabul-pedia."

“She knew better about what was going on in the city than some of us – even if we’d grown up here,” Mr. Jawed said, laughing. “She was up-to-date on any events, even the security situation and possible threats. She always shared her sources and genuinely cared for everyone’s safety.”

Ms. Lindsay began her career as a humanitarian worker in Bolivia after studying agriculture. She travelled the world to Angola, Yemen and Afghanistan to help marginalized people, her sisters Kim and Iris said in an earlier interview.

Her friend and co-worker Farzana Safi said that she and Ms. Lindsay connected over Afghan fashion and culture. “She always wanted to make sure to fit in and I know she was happy living here.” J.P. Lawrence, an American journalist, remembered her love for – and extensive knowledge of – traditional crafts and carpets.

Ms. Lindsay’s love for the country was remembered by many yesterday.

“I spent Thursday – her last day – with her and she was content and happy. She also told me I shouldn’t expect her to work during her break in Canada because she wanted to spend time with her family,” Jawed Hanif, deputy director with YHDO, explained. He went to the hospital on Friday morning to identify Ms Lindsay’s body. “I told the doctors I was looking for my friend,” he said through tears.

Ms. Lindsay’s free spirit and fearlessness allowed her to travel to Afghanistan’s remote provinces, visiting far-flung villages. In a small Toyota, she would drive on rough roads almost as far as Pakistan’s border to the South, visiting hospitals and talking to Afghan refugees who had returned home. “When I told our team in Kandahar, a Southern province, that she had passed away, I said ‘Your mother is gone,’ and they immediately knew,” Ms. Safi said. “She was always generous and gave whatever she had.”

During her weekends, she enjoyed brunching at a small city farm in Kabul, hosting dinners at her house or catching up with friends.

After the rooftop memorial service in a busy part of the city, Ms Lindsay’s friends and co-workers wrote messages on helium balloons, sending them into Kabul’s evening skies. The winds took them westwards towards the neighbourhood that Ms. Lindsay called her home in Afghanistan.

“She will be missed,” Abdul Rasheed, her manager, said.

With a report from Matthew Lapierre

