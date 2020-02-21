 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Shopify to join Facebook-led Libra currency group

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Shopify Inc. says it has become a member of the controversial, Facebook Inc.-led group working on a worldwide digital currency.

The Ottawa-based e-commerce company says it has joined the Libra Association, a non-profit organization Facebook co-founded to run the currency.

Shopify says it wanted to be part of the project because the company spends a lot of time thinking about how to make commerce and banking better and believes that building a new payment network will make money easier to access.

Ride-sharing giants Uber Technologies Co. and Lyft Inc., music platform Spotify Technology S.A. and even the Canada-based Creative Destruction Lab are already involved in the association.

Since Facebook revealed in 2018 that it wanted to create a private currency system that would allow users to easily make cross-border payments, the project has attracted privacy concerns and calls for more clarity and oversight.

Amid such criticism, Visa, Mastercard, eBay, Stripe and PayPal all backed out of the association.

