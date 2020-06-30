Shrouded in secrecy, China passes new national security law for Hong Kong

Open this photo in gallery Pedestrians walk past a government-sponsored advertisement promoting a new national security law on June 30, 2020 in Hong Kong. Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

As night fell on Hong Kong Tuesday, it brought with it the certainty that the following day would mark the 23rd anniversary since the city’s handover to Chinese control, and the first day under a new national security law imposed by Beijing.

But no one outside a select few knew what that law might bring — or how it would change life in a city that has long prized freedoms unavailable in mainland China — since the text of the new rule was kept unrevealed even as it was signed by President Xi Jinping and the hour of its coming-into-force drew increasingly near.

The secrecy shrouding the new law underscored its significance, as a stamp of Beijing’s authority over a city whose streets have been the site of months of bloody and often violent protests staged by those fearful of what Chinese rule could mean.

The new law will bring Hong Kong under the rule of Beijing’s definition of secession, subversion, terrorism or foreign interference, a measure that has spread fear among those who see a poisoning of the city’s freedoms of political expression and its status as a haven for people and groups dedicated to promoting civil rights and keeping alive the memories of Chinese cruelties, such as the Tiananmen Square massacre. The maximum sentence will be life in prison, Chinese state media reported. The new law will also bring a direct mainland Chinese presence in Hong Kong for the purposes of maintaining what China calls national security.

To Beijing’s supporters, the advent of the new rule brought joyful expectation.

“The national security law is a gift to Hong Kong,” Jonathan Choi, chairman of the city’s Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, told Phoenix television, a network partially backed by Chinese state media.

“Some say it’s a second return,” said Mr. Choi, a reference to the 1997 Hong Kong handover to China. Mr. Choi is a standing committee member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference who holds an honorary doctorate from the University of Alberta.

With the new rule in place, “the social unrest which has troubled Hong Kong people for nearly a year will be eased and stability will be restored, thereby enabling Hong Kong to start anew,” said Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam, saying the law would come into effect later Tuesday.

It “only targets an extremely small minority of offenders while the life and property as well as various legitimate basic rights and freedoms enjoyed by the overwhelming majority of citizens will be protected,” said Ms. Lam, who claimed “overwhelming support of the members of the public.”

Beijing had promised to preserve the Hong Kong way of life and provide it a high degree of autonomy for a half-century, a pledge it in many respects honoured since 1997.

But “we will look back on the last 23 years as nothing but a deferral of the inevitable; a temporary reprieve; a mirage,” Antony Dapiran, a lawyer and author, wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “The real Handover of HK occurs at midnight tonight, precisely 23 years after the first one.” The fears that Hong Kong “would become ‘just another Chinese city,’ are being realized.”

Even before the law came into effect — and before its contents were revealed — it already demonstrated its power to reshape a city whose political culture has been riven by fierce disagreement over the city’s direction and the risks and rewards of greater proximity to Beijing.

Demosisto, a pro-democracy group formed by one of the city’s best-known young activists, Joshua Wong, said it would disband after Mr. Wong announced he was stepping down alongside three other prominent members, Nathan Law, Agnes Chow and Jeffrey Ngo.

The new law “marks the end of Hong Kong that the world knew before,” Mr. Wong wrote on Twitter, warning that Hong Kong will come under the rule of secret police, who will now gain the right to formally operate in the city. He vowed to defend Hong Kong “until they silence, obliterate me from this piece of land,” then posted a Bible verse: “I may walk through valleys as dark as death, but I won’t be afraid.”

Mr. Wong is among a group of high-profile activists who have travelled to Western capitals to warn about changes underway in the city and to seek the support of foreign governments in rebuffing Chinese advances. Such advocacy has enraged Beijing, and carries new risks under the national security law’s provisions on foreign interference.

At least two other local pro-democracy groups said they would shut down in Hong Kong and continue operations from abroad. The Civil Human Rights Front, which has organized peaceful marches that have drawn millions to the streets, said in a statement its existence is now “in doubt.”

“What we have seen today are precautionary actions that we have to do to avoid recklessly throwing ourselves into jail,” said Bonnie Leung, a former leader with the Civil Humans Right Front who is now a pro-democracy campaigner.

“The law is there. The fear is there. The real danger is there. So we have to do something to protect ourselves.”

Canada and other countries have issued statements in support of Hong Kong.

But it is the UK and the U.S. that have taken action. The UK, the former colonial ruler of Hong Kong, has promised a pathway to citizenship for the city’s holders of British National (Overseas) passports. And on Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington will halt U.S. exports of defence equipment and controlled dual-use technology to Hong Kong, saying if “Beijing now treats Hong Kong as ‘One Country, One System,’ so must we.”

Such measures, however, have done little to ease the anxieties of those who see the law as a threat.

“This is the method that the Chinese Communist Party uses to keep us silent,” said Paladin Cheng, who has openly advocated for Hong Kong independence — a stance almost certainly to be deemed a threat to national security under the new law.

For those still advocating democratic freedoms for Hong Kong, “the real test begins now,” said Avery Ng, a pro-democracy activist who is among a group of 15 recently-arrested people that Chinese state media have called “riot leaders.”

It’s a test of “bravery,” he said. “From today, we are going to live without the freedom from fear.”

-with reporting by Alexandra Li