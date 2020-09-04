 Skip to main content
World

Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized with ’beginnings of pnuemonia,’ days after positive COVID-19 test

Frances D'Emilio
ROME
The Associated Press
Silvio Berlusconi speaks during the European People's Party congress in Zagreb, Croatia, on Nov. 21, 2019.

The Associated Press

Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi, who has COVID-19 and a history of heart and other medical problems, was admitted Friday to a Milan hospital, where tests found he has the “beginnings” of pneumonia, state radio said.

One of Berlusconi’s top aides, Sen. Licia Ronzulli, told RAI state TV earlier that the 83-year-old media mogul was undergoing “precautionary monitoring”and had spent the night “well.” Berlusconi tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the week.

A CT scan done at San Raffaele Hospital found the “beginnings of pneumonia in both lungs,” the late-morning radio report said.

Ronzulli cautioned journalists about reporting any details about Berlusconi’s physical condition that don’t come from the longtime personal physician of the former premier, Alberto Zangrillo.

Zangrillo, who is in charge of intensive care and anesthesiology at San Raffaele Hospital, scheduled a media briefing for late Friday afternoon.

Berlusconi was reported to be in isolation in a 6th floor section of the hospital set aside for VIPs. He had been there several times in past years for previous medical problems.

Sky TG24, reporting from outside the hospital, said Berlusconi had been given oxygen at the hospital to aid his breathing. Italian media have stressed Berlusconi isn’t in intensive care.

Sky also said he arrived by private car and walked into the hospital.

On Thursday, Berlusconi, speaking in a strong but somewhat nasal voice from his estate on the outskirts of Milan, told his supporters via audio hookup he no longer had fever or pain.

Italian media have said two of his adult children, with whom he recently spent time on the island of Capri, were recently diagnosed with COVID-19. Also recently testing positive is Berlusconi’s 30-year-old girlfriend, who is a former staff member of the soccer team the business mogul used to own.

“Unfortunately this isn’t a cold,” La Stampa newspaper quoted Berlusconi as telling daily on Thursday. “Now it touches me — but not only me, but also my family — I realize more than ever how grave” the pandemic is.

“I’m aware of how much sorrow it has sowed in so many families, of how much pain it has caused so many people. I think of all those who aren’t here any more, I think of those who lost their loved ones,” the Turin daily quoted Berlusconi as saying.

He was further quoted as saying that earlier in the week, beside fever, he had muscle and bone pain, “but it passed.”

Open this photo in gallery

Reporters and hospital workers walk outside the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan on Sept. 4, 2020, where Berlusconi has been hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus.

PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP/Getty Images

COVID-19 can be worrisome in people with other medical conditions, and Berlusconi has a history of serious medical problems. In 1997, he successfully battled prostate cancer, including by surgery. In 2006, he had heart tests at San Raffaele after fainting during a speech. A few weeks later he was fitted with a pacemaker at a U.S. hospital.

He also has had bowel surgery for an obstruction and suffered an inflammatory eye condition in the past.

Berlusconi spent some of his summer vacation at his seaside villa on Sardinia’s Emerald Coast. Many of Italy’s recent cases of COVID-19 have been linked to clusters in people who vacationed on Sardinia.

According to Italian media, at the urging of family members, he spent a few weeks at another one of his villas, in France, early in Italy’s COVID-19 outbreak, which was particularly devastating in Lombardy, where Berlusconi’s home and business empire is based.

On Thursday, the three-time former premier vowed to keep campaigning in upcoming regional elections in Italy for the centre-right party, Forza Italia, that he created more than 25 years ago. The party has steadily lost popularity with voters in recent years as Berlusconi battled legal problems linked to his media business and his famed `’bunga bunga parties.”

After being convicted of tax fraud in 2013, he had to surrender his Senate seat. He is currently a lawmaker in the European Parliament.

