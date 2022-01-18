Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi waves after he voted in Italian elections for mayors and councillors, in Milan on Oct. 3, 2021.FLAVIO LO SCALZO/Reuters

Italy’s presidential elections are considered peculiar by European standards, akin to a papal conclave. The next election, which starts Jan. 24, is considered more peculiar than usual, for it could see the political resurrection of party boy and four-time prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Mr. Berlusconi, made infamous by his tax-fraud conviction, “bunga bunga” sex parties and courting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is not considered the front-runner to become the next head of state – that status belongs to Mario Draghi, the Prime Minister. But a Berlusconi victory is not out of the question, and the 85-year-old could emerge as the kingmaker, given his endorsement by Italy’s centre-right parties.

All of Europe’s eyes are on the election. Under Mr. Draghi, 74, the former European Central Bank president who was appointed Prime Minister by Italy’s current President, Sergio Mattarella, almost a year ago, the country has enjoyed a rare period of political harmony. Economic growth since the depths of the pandemic in 2020 has been strong, and Italy has achieved one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.

Mr. Draghi’s credibility among European Union leaders and buyers of Italian government bonds has been solid. The Economist magazine dubbed Italy its “Country of the Year” for 2021, largely because of its political stability and economic recovery under Mr. Draghi.

“We had chaos before Draghi, now we have order,” said Francesco Galietti, the chief executive of Rome political consultancy Policy Sonar, in an interview. “Before he came, there was virtually panic in the streets. He put the recovery in place.”

Many EU leaders, among them French President Emmanuel Macron, who has forged close links with Mr. Draghi, fear an election that could return Italy to that chaos, threatening the entire European recovery.

The yield of Italian government bonds has been rising in recent weeks – an indication that the prospect of Mr. Draghi losing the presidential poll and stepping down as Prime Minister is a risk to the country’s stability. That scenario could trigger a snap election and the possible victory of a Euroskeptic, right-wing government with little economic credibility.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi waves after addressing a press conference at the end of the G20 of World Leaders Summit in Rome on Oct. 31, 2021.ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images

Guy Verhofstadt, a high-profile member of the European parliament and former leader of its liberal-centrist bloc, condemned the parliament’s conservative European People’s Party for supporting Mr. Berlusconi’s bid. “Bunga bunga for president … After years of tolerating [Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor] Orban, the EPP shows it hasn’t changed or learned anything – power over principle,” he told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

In Italy, presidential terms last seven years, though the previous president was re-elected and left after two years in his second term. Mr. Mattarella is to step down Feb. 3. The job comes with a fancy address: the 1,200-room Quirinale Palace, an opulent former papal residence completed in the 16th century that is 20 times the size of the White House.

Presidents occupy largely ceremonial roles. They are charged with guaranteeing the Italian constitution and approving laws passed by parliament before they come into effect.

But during times of political instability or economic crisis – Italy’s virtually uninterrupted state since the global financial meltdown in 2008 – they have become crucial for keeping the country intact. They can appoint prime ministers and approve or veto cabinet ministers, as Mr. Mattarella did in 2018 when he vetoed the appointment of anti-euro populist Paolo Savona as minister of finance and economy.

The voting public is not involved in presidential elections. The president is elected by secret ballot cast by slightly more than 1,000 parliamentarians, including a few life senators and several dozen representatives of Italy’s regions. Outcomes are unpredictable, partly because votes do not have to be cast along party lines; individual parliamentarians can break ranks anonymously.

Like the elections of popes, candidates never formally put themselves in the running, nor are they explicitly nominated. The electors can vote for anyone, and in the early rounds, ridiculous names are sometimes put forward to ensure that a rival political bloc’s favoured candidate fails to make the cut. In 2015, some votes were cast for soccer players Francesco Totti and Roberto Bettega.

Presidents are almost never elected in the first three rounds of voting, where candidates require a two-thirds majority to win. In subsequent rounds, only a simple majority is required. The voting can last days. The record was set in 1971, when it took 23 rounds over 16 days.

A general view of the courtyard of the Quirinal Palace in Rome on Dec. 01, 2021.HANDOUT/AFP/Getty Images

Political analysts think Mr. Draghi remains the leading candidate for president among a dozen or so names, but popularity and political accomplishment do not guarantee success. Romano Prodi, a former prime minister and former president of the European Commission, was favoured in the 2013 election but came up short of a simple majority in the fourth round, partly because parliamentarians loyal to Mr. Berlusconi opposed him.

There is some chance Mr. Berlusconi could spoil Mr. Draghi’s chances, given his broad support among the centre-right and right-wing parties. “Berlusconi is in a crucial position,” Giovanni Orsina, a professor of contemporary history at Rome’s LUISS university, told members of the foreign media in Italy this week.

At the same time, some parties on the centre-right and centre-left worry that they may not be able to win a snap election if Mr. Draghi does not take the presidency and quits as Prime Minister. That reality may encourage them to endorse Mr. Draghi in the hopes of delaying the next election until the end of the current parliament, in mid-2023.

Mr. Draghi has not specifically said he wants the presidency, though he signalled in a December news conference that he is available for the job. He is a career central banker, not a politician, and it was always assumed that he would not stay for the long haul.

In a recent note, Goldman Sachs analysts said Mr. Draghi’s early departure as Prime Minister (assuming he wins the presidency) would “trigger uncertainty regarding the new government and its policy effectiveness.” The Wall Street investment firm said it feared the implementation of the €200-billion pandemic recovery fund, supplied to Italy by the EU, would be delayed without Mr. Draghi at the helm of government.

But Mr. Galietti of Policy Sonar said the sheer force of his personality and the respect he engenders among Italians and EU leaders might ensure that Mr. Draghi has outsized powers as president. “He would remote-control everything from above,” he said. “Our presidency is reminiscent of a monarchy. I think his chances are very strong of getting the job … Berlusconi might be the kingmaker, but not the king.”