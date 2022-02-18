Valentyna Melnychenko walks with members of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on ceasefire of the demarcation line, who survey damage to her home from an artillery shell that landed in Vrubivka, one of the at least eight that hit the village today, according to local officials, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, on Feb. 17.VADIM GHIRDA/The Associated Press

Leaders of the pro-Russian “people’s republics” in the Donbas region of southeastern Ukraine ordered an evacuation of the civilians living in the areas under control on Friday. The separatist leaders said a Ukrainian army assault was imminent, while Western leaders continued to warn that it was Russia that was preparing for war against its neighbour.

Denis Pushilin, head of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic, declared in a video address that women, children, and the elderly would be evacuated to the nearby Rostov region of Russia. Shortly after the announcement, air raid sirens screamed through the city of Donetsk, which had a population of 900,000 before the outbreak of fighting in the region eight years ago.

A few hours later, an explosion was heard near the government administration building in the centre of Donetsk. Russia’s official TASS news wire reported that it was a car bomb.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin further ramped up tensions with the announcement that he will personally oversee snap readiness exercises involving his country’s nuclear arsenal on Saturday. Mr. Putin also appeared to brace Russians for the possibility that their country could soon face tough economic sanctions – which the West has vowed to use only if Russia sends troops into Ukraine.

The evacuation orders in Donetsk and Luhansk came shortly after Russia’s official TASS news service reported that pro-Russian fighters had killed two Polish-speaking saboteurs that had planned to blow up cylinders of chlorine in the separatist-controlled city of Horlivka. Mr. Pushilin said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was about to order a military assault on Donetsk and Luhansk, something Ukrainian officials have repeatedly denied.

Western officials have repeatedly warned that the Kremlin could be preparing a false-flag operation in Donbas to justify a preplanned attack on Ukraine.

“Attention! Citizens! An emergency evacuation has been announced! Don’t lose your temper, don’t panic! Let your neighbors know!” read a text message sent out to Donetsk residents that was shared with The Globe. The message went on to list which border crossing points residents should use to cross into the neighbouring Russian region of Rostov.

Russia, for its part, has said it has no plans to invade Ukraine. At a press conference in Moscow alongside Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, Mr. Putin said there was “rising tension in Donbas” and called on Mr. Zelensky to de-escalate the situation by holding direct talks with the leaders of the breakaway regions.

Both Mr. Zelensky and his predecessor, Petro Poroshenko, have refused to negotiate directly with the militia leaders, insisting instead on talks with the Kremlin as the de facto ruler of the breakaway regions.

While Canada, the U.S. and the EU have said they will introduce harsh sanctions if and when Russian troops launch a new invasion of Ukraine, Mr. Putin suggested that sanctions were coming no matter what Russia did next. “Sanctions will be imposed in any case. A reason will be found,” he said.

Mr. Lukashenko was even more ominous in his remarks. “For the first time in 30 years, we are on the edge of a conflict that will envelop the entire continent,” he said, adding that his country would stand with Russia. “We don’t want war, but if somebody is eager, they will get an absolutely asymmetric response.”

This weekend is emerging as a key moment in the months-long crisis, with the nuclear drills, dubbed GROM-2022, beginning just before massive Russian military exercises in Belarus are due to end on Sunday. Observers in Ukraine and beyond will be watching to see whether the 30,000 Russian troops currently in Belarus will return home at the conclusion of their joint drills with Belarusian troops along Ukraine’s northern border.

Russian naval exercises in the Black Sea are also due to end on Saturday, meaning the upwards of 170,000 Russian troops massed on three sides of Ukraine will be at full combat readiness. Michael Carpenter, the U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, said Friday that Russia now had “between 169,000-190,000 personnel in and near Ukraine” compared to around 100,000 at the end of January.

“At the very least GROM will be interpreted as a form of signalling to the West,” Rochan Consulting, a Polish security consultancy, wrote in a note to subscribers. “However, if Russia conducts any combat operations against Ukraine during GROM, the exercise will serve as a deterrent against any Western actions against Russia and will show Moscow’s willingness to escalate tensions vis-à-vis Ukraine and NATO. If a war is to start, it may as well start during GROM.”

Nationwide Ukrainian military exercises are also due to end on Saturday. Despite warnings from the U.S. and NATO that a Russian assault could begin at any moment, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov told parliament in Kyiv that “the possibility of full-scale escalation” remained “small.”

This weekend marks the anniversary of the bloodiest days of Ukraine’s 2014 revolution, which saw the pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych driven from office by protesters who wanted to see their country turn away from Russia, and towards the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization military alliance.

Mr. Putin has always viewed the 2014 revolt as a Western-backed coup. His key demand throughout the current months-long crisis has been for guarantees that Ukraine, which shares a 2,000-kilometre-long border with Russia, will never be allowed to join NATO.

