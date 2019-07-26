Six killed in quake, aftershock in Philippines, eight injured: national disaster agency

An earthquake and aftershock struck islands off the north of the Philippines on Saturday killing six people and injuring eight, the national disaster agency said.

An initial quake of magnitude 5.4 was followed shortly by an aftershock of magnitude 5.9, according to Philippine government data, in the Batan Islands.

The first quake killed five people and injured eight with one more person killed in the aftershock, Ricardo Jalad, executive director of the disaster agency, told Reuters.

Some buildings partially collapsed in the tourist islands, Jalad said.

