The U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on June 6.Manuel Balce Ceneta/The Associated Press

Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization

There is no constitutional right to an abortion under the 14th Amendment. Regulations and restrictions around the procedure are up to state legislatures or Congress.

New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc., et al. v. Bruen

A New York state law that requires a person to obtain a licence and show cause as to why they should be able to carry a concealed handgun outside the home is struck down. The majority states that the law violates the rights of law-abiding citizens from exercising their “self-defense needs.”

Vega v. Tekoh

A failure to give a Miranda warning (the right to be silent) is not a breach of Fifth Amendment rights. It is a “rule” for police to follow, and they cannot be sued if they violate it.

Carson v. Makin

A voucher program for rural students in Maine was struck down as discriminatory because the funding was not available for students who wanted to attend religious schools. In dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that the majority had turned the constitutional principle of separation of church and state into a constitutional violation.

Federal Election Commission v. Ted Cruz for Senate

A cap of US$250,000 on what a political candidate can receive from donors after an election to repay loans the candidate personally provided to the campaign was struck down on the grounds it violated the First Amendment.

Shinn v. Ramirez

A federal court in a death penalty appeal may not consider any new evidence about the ineffective assistance of counsel beyond what was presented at the state court level, even if the new evidence raises questions about the guilt of the defendant.

