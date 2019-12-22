 Skip to main content

World

Sixty-nine-vehicle pileup in Virginia leaves dozens injured

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.
The Associated Press
In this photo provided by the Virginia State Police, emergency personnel work the scene of a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 64 in York County, Va., on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

The Canadian Press

A pileup involving more than 60 cars on a major interstate in Virginia on Sunday morning injured dozens of people, according to state police.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 64 in York County near Williamsburg, Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said. No fatalities were reported, but it took crews hours to clear the roadway and reopen all lanes of traffic.

Authorities do not yet know the cause of the crash, but fog and icy road conditions were contributing factors, Anaya said.

Photos from the scene showed a tangled mass of metal, with car hoods crumpled, windows smashed and a red truck plopped on top of another vehicle.

Ivan Levy said he and his wife were both headed to Williamsburg, where they work, in separate vehicles around the time of the crash.

Levy told The Associated Press he started slowing his truck down and turned his hazard lights on when he saw thick fog.

A pileup involving more than 60 cars on a major interstate in Virginia on Sunday morning injured dozens of people, some critically, according to state police.

“Next thing I know I see cars just start piling up on top of each other,” he said.

Levy was able to stop in time but then got a call from his wife saying she had been in the wreck.

“It was just so scary,” said Alena Levy, who was evaluated at a hospital but was not seriously injured.

Ivan Levy said he ran past cars to find his wife and help her out. They made their way back to his truck, and Ivan Levy said he then grabbed a medical kit and started checking on other victims because first responders hadn’t arrived yet.

Sixty-nine vehicles were involved in the crash, and 51 people were treated or transported to four local hospitals, Anaya said Sunday afternoon. She said she did not have details on the extent of the victims’ injuries. An earlier statement from state police described some of the injuries as critical.

An investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing.

In a separate incident, eight cars were involved in an accident on I-64 in the opposite direction after the larger pileup, Anaya said.

Ivan Levy said the car his wife had been driving was a Christmas gift.

“She was all upset about the vehicle, and I was like, `Look, honey, it’s just metal,'" he said.

Crews work to clear vehicles from the Queens Creek overpass on I-64 in York County, Va., Sunday Dec. 22, 2019 after a chain-reaction crash involving multiple vehicles cars.

Rob Ostermaier/The Associated Press

