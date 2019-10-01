 Skip to main content

World Slain Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee says Saudi Crown Prince must give answers

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Slain Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee says Saudi Crown Prince must give answers

Bulut Emiroglu And Mehmet Guzel
Istanbul
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Kashoggi, following an interview in Istanbul, Oct. 1, 2019.

The Associated Press

The fiancée of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said Tuesday that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has a duty to answer questions now that he has accepted responsibility for the killing inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last year.

Hatice Cengiz told The Associated Press she is apprehensive about returning to the site Wednesday for a ceremony marking the anniversary of Khashoggi’s death, but takes strength knowing she won’t be alone this time.

Cengiz waited outside the consulate last year on Oct. 2 as Khashoggi entered to collect documents needed to marry her. He never re-emerged.

Story continues below advertisement

The Washington Post columnist, who wrote critically about the prince, was killed by agents of the Saudi government who apparently dismembered his body, which has never been found.

A year later, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing haunts kingdom

One year after Khashoggi’s killing, the attack on free expression rages on

A vigil is scheduled to be held outside the consulate building Wednesday, starting at 1:14 p.m. (1014 GMT) marking the time Jamal walked into the building.

“I am feeling anxiety, fear and strange things that I cannot express,” she said about returning to the consulate building. “Last year, I was waiting for Jamal on my own. This year the whole world will be waiting with me for Jamal – but we will be waiting for justice for Jamal.”

Earlier this week, Prince Mohammed said in a television interview that he takes “full responsibility” for Khashoggi’s death, but denied allegations that he ordered the killing.

Cengiz said the prince’s words were likely made to “weaken” public pressure over the death in the run up to the anniversary. She added, however, that if the prince was sincere, then “we would have the right to ask him about the details.”

“Why was Jamal killed and why has the public not been informed about the death until now?” she asked. “For instance, we don’t know where the body is. His funeral prayers have not been performed. There has been no burial.”

The Turkish citizen also said a year had passed without any justice for Khashoggi, despite a U.N. report released in June that asserted that the kingdom bore responsibility for the killing and that the crown prince’s role should be investigated. She said, however, that she was hopeful that justice would prevail.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, two dozen activists from the RSF media rights advocacy group staged a protest outside the Saudi consulate in Paris to mark the anniversary of his killing. The activists jumped out of the back of a truck and left dismembered mannequins outside the building.

The head of RSF France, Christophe Deloire, said the NGO was determined to put the killing of the journalist on the agenda of the next Group of 20 summit, scheduled to be held in Riyadh in November 2020.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter