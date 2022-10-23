A view of the main square in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on Oct. 20, 2020. Voters in Slovenia are preparing to choose a new president in a weekend election that is seen as a test for the European Union nation’s liberal government.The Associated Press

Voters in Slovenia cast ballots Sunday to elect a new president of the European Union nation, with a right-wing politician leading the race but no clear winner in sight.

The populist opposition politician, former Foreign Minister Anze Logar, led opinion polls heading into the election, but none of the contenders appeared set to win more than half of the ballots. That means a runoff vote likely will be held in three weeks featuring the two best-placed candidates.

The polls showed Logar with 30 per cent of the vote, followed by centrist independent candidate Natasa Pirc Musar with around 20 per cent and government-backed Social Democrat Milan Brglez with 17 per cent.

The three have emerged as favourites among seven candidates. Analysts expected Logar to make it to the runoff but say his opponent could be either Pirc Musar or Brglez.

“I woke up cheerful and pleased,” said Pirs Musar upon voting. “I am certain they (voters) will recognize my values and my non-partisan orientation.”

Logar said a place in the second round would be a “success,” and the rest would depend “on presenting a convincing political argument, out there in the field.”

Brglez urged voters to come out in large numbers, saying “it’s important, because otherwise others will decide for you, and you may regret it later.”

Turnout by 1400 GMT was nearly 35%, somewhat higher than for the previous presidential election five years ago, election officials said as polls closed.

Slovenia’s 1.7 million eligible voters chose a successor to incumbent Borut Pahor. He has served two full five-year terms and was banned from running for a third.

While in office, Pahor tried to bridge Slovenia’s left-right divide that remains a source of political tension in the traditionally moderate and stable nation of 2 million.

Logar, who served under former right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa, has sought to shake off a populist image and present himself as a unifier. Logar’s victory would deal a blow to the current liberal government that ousted Jansa from power six months ago.

Moderate voters are expected to rally in the runoff behind whoever emerges as Logar’s opponent. Left and liberal-leaning Slovenes view Jansa as a non-democratic and divisive figure.

Prime Minister Robert Golob said the future president should have “moral authority” on the country’s political scene and “great trust among Slovenians.”

Ziga Jelenec, a resident of Ljubljana, the capital, said the election likely will show “how much our society is divided.”

If Pirc Musar wins, she would become the first female president of Slovenia since the country became independent from the former Yugoslavia in 1991.

Brglez, who is a member of European Parliament, entered the race late in the campaign after an initial government favourite withdrew, citing private reasons.

