An avalanche buried two men on snowmobiles in the Colorado mountains, killing one and leaving the other missing, authorities reported.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said late Saturday that rescuers responded in the afternoon to a report about an avalanche near the town of Winter Park.

They were able to recover one of the victims, but he was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts to resuscitate him, the office said in a statement.

He was identified only as a 58-year-old from Northern Colorado, and the body was taken to the county coroner’s office.

The second man could not immediately be found, and crews “were forced to retreat from the area due to weather and safety concerns,” the statement said. Search and rescue teams planned to return early Sunday.

Authorities said they had been in contact with both men’s next of kin.

“Unfortunately, this is the second fatal avalanche that we have experienced this season in Grand County. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims,” Sheriff Brett Schroetlin was quoted as saying.

At least four people have been killed by avalanches so far this winter season in Colorado, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, which tracks deaths from the slides.

Most recently an avalanche buried the president of the University of Northern Colorado and his 22-year-old son while they were backcountry skiing near Breckenridge on New Year’s Eve, killing the son.