Somali-Canadian activist Almas Elman worked to help bring peace to her homeland

In Arabic, Almas Elman’s first name means “diamond,” an apt description of a woman who was strong, reflective and multi-faceted. To her mother, she was more a partner than a daughter, taking care of her two younger sisters after the peace activist father she barely knew was murdered in Somalia in 1996; she was at once their role model, caregiver and confidante, always interested in their lives and celebrating their accomplishments.
“When I think of Almas, I don’t think of her as a child. She has always been an adult, no matter how young she was,” said her sister Ilwad Elman. “Just like we didn’t want to get in trouble with our mom, we didn’t want to get in trouble with her.”
To the rest of the world, Almas was a quiet Somali-Canadian human rights activist and consultant who was devoted to changing the future for people in Africa, including her home country, known for its sea pirates, sectarian warfare and being a place where child soldiers are taken from their homes and forced into bloody service. She was killed in Mogadishu on Nov. 20, en route to the airport when she was struck by a bullet while riding in a car at the supposedly secure base camp controlled by African Union peacekeeping troops. News stories said she was in Somalia for a meeting.
Almas, who was 31, was four months pregnant when she died. Her sister Ilwad had recently noticed new categories in their shared Spotify account, such as “Music for Pregnancy and Childbirth” and “The Ultimate Pregnancy Playlist,” as well as podcasts about parenthood.
“I saw all these things and called her to ask, ‘what is this about?’ because I knew it wasn’t me,” Ilwad recalled. “She was laughing so hard and said she was going to tell the family the following weekend but that yes, I was now in on her and her husband’s big, wonderful secret.”
Her death was met around the world with both despair and determination. Seif Magango, Amnesty International’s deputy director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes, sent the organization’s “deepest condolences” to her family and to the “entire human rights community in Somalia who continue to fight injustice and push for respect for human rights despite the risks.”
That sentiment was echoed in Canada by Ahmed Hussen, a former Somali refugee who is now the federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development; he told the Canadian Press that Almas’s death is a stark and tragic reminder of the dangers humanitarian workers face while helping others around the world.
"We need to appreciate the folks who take that risk and go to those places despite those risks and make a real difference on the ground,” Mr. Hussen said. “The Elman family has been amazing ... and finding that news was really difficult for a lot of people, including myself, because I know the contributions of that family, [what] it has made and continues to make in Somalia.”
Masai Ujiri, the president of the Toronto Raptors basketball team and founder of Giants of Africa, a non-profit organization that works to change the lives of children throughout the African continent through sport, visited the peace centre in Mogadishu last summer as part of a multi-country tour. Almas was the hoops fan in the family, he said.
“Almas coordinated the program at the centre and planned most of the basketball activities,” he continued. “To have a facility like that for youth – it was incredible to be in the midst of it and see it happen, this inspiration from young women who are dreaming big and using sports as a platform from which they express themselves.”
Five days before she was killed, Mr. Ujiri had dinner with her in Nairobi, where she made her home. “We spoke about what we wanted to do in the future, in 2020,” he said. “She was a very calm person, always in control, and she was the rock of her family. You could see that she was the strong foundation, confident, beautiful, with her husband right there beside her.”
Almas Elman was born in Raas Cabaad, a village in the north-central Mudug region of Somalia, on March 26, 1988. The eldest of Elman Ali Ahmed and Fartuun Adan’s daughters, she was barely a toddler when Somalia’s government collapsed, plunging the country into a bloody sectarian war that saw children pulled from everything they had known and transformed into miniature soldiers.
Her parents fought back. The father, an extraordinarily bright street orphan who ended up studying in Italy, had returned to Somalia as an entrepreneur determined to provide opportunities to other children, and became known as the Somali “father of peace.” As bullets flew in Mogadishu, where the family lived, he came up with the slogan “Drop the gun, pick up the pen,” while working to disarm the child soldiers and show them there was another way. In 1990, he and his wife started the Elman Peace and Human Rights Center, a non-governmental organization that provided a haven for children; they also ran various community programs such as Lights for Peace, which literally lit up the dark, dangerous streets that were controlled by rival warlords.
Even as the country fell apart around them, the couple remained stubbornly hopeful for as long as possible. But at one point they realized that their children would be better off growing up elsewhere – a safer place where they could go to school without fear of being targeted, a place where they could be children.
In the mid-1990s, Ms. Adan took her daughters to Kenya, where they lived in a refugee camp for several years. The father remained behind, continuing to work for peace until March 9, 1996, when hooded gunmen shot and killed him near the family’s home in the southern part of the city.
He was 42. The murder remains unsolved.
Three years later, the bereft family landed in Ottawa, refugees in an unfamiliar country that had snow, pine trees and a supportive Somali expatriate community. Here, Almas continued to care for her two little sisters and her mother, all while excelling at Gloucester High School and, later, the University of Ottawa, from which she graduated in 2011 with a degree in international development and globalization.
Along the way, Almas developed a strong sense of patriotism, joining the Canadian military as a reservist at the age of 16.
In 2006, the mother left her daughters in Canada to return to Mogadishu and continue the work of her husband. Ilwad joined her mother at the Peace Centre in 2010 and was shortlisted this year for a Nobel Peace Prize, while the youngest sister, Iman Elman, is forging her own path as a commander in the Somali military, one of the few women to have enlisted.
Almas returned to Africa in 2013, dividing her time between Somalia and Kenya as she worked at the Somali embassy and, more recently, as a senior communications adviser to the European Union delegation to Somalia. She was also involved in the Peace Centre, organizing programs and never forgetting her roots.
In 2017, she married Zakaria Hersi, a Swedish-Somali tech entrepreneur who took skills he learned in Sweden to create job opportunities and spread tech knowledge throughout Africa. The baby she was carrying would have been the couple’s first child.
The day before she died, Almas stayed awake at her computer in her Nairobi apartment to watch Ilwad deliver an address eight time zones away to the United Nations Security Council about peace and reconciliation.
“She then called to say ‘Wow, good job.’ That’s the thing about Almas. She was always there, even when she physically wasn’t present,” Ilwad said. “She was the rock of our family, the practical, dependable person, our lifeline, the person we would call when we needed to speak to someone. Who will I call now? Who will be that person?”
Ms. Elman leaves her mother, Ms. Adan; husband, Mr. Hersi; sisters, Ilwad and Iman; and half-sister, Gesia Elman, from her father’s first marriage. She also leaves, according to a family statement, “an incredible legacy of positive change and peace for Somalia, Africa and the world.”