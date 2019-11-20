 Skip to main content

Somali-Canadian human-rights activist Almaas Elman murdered in Mogadishu

The Canadian Press
The Somali government says a Somali-Canadian human rights activist and diplomat has been killed.

The Somali ministry of information says Almaas Elman was murdered in the capital city of Mogadishu.

The government said in a tweet that it is investigating and will bring those responsible to justice.

A Global Affairs Canada spokeswoman said the department was prepared to help the family.

“Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the Canadian citizen who died in a shooting in Somalia,” Natasha Nystrom said in an email Wednesday.

“Consular officials stand ready to provide consular services to the family.”

She said consular officials in Kenya are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information.

Nystrom said due to the Privacy Act no further information would be disclosed.

Media reports in Somalia say Elman was shot in her vehicle while heading to the airport.

She was involved with the Elman Centre for Peace and Human Rights in Mogadishu, a non-governmental agency founded by her family.

Her sister, Ilwad Elman, made international headlines in October when she was shortlisted for the Nobel Peace Prize for her work with the Elman Centre.

