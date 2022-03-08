Yana Vorobyova, and her two-year-old son, Nikita, look out from a schoolbus evacuating child cancer patients from Ukraine into Poland on March 8.Photography by Anton Skyba/The Globe and Mail

Eight of the children who were trapped in the cancer ward of the main hospital in the besieged Ukrainian city of Chernihiv have now been evacuated along with their parents and doctors to Poland.

The dramatic escape of the sick kids – who spent most of the first 12 days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine taking cover in a basement under the Chernihiv Regional Children’s Hospital – started on Sunday when staff at the hospital decided to take the last open road out of the city before it was completely surrounded.

“It was really scary, but it was the only opportunity to escape,” said Serhey Zosimenko, the director of Evum, a non-profit organization that supports the cancer ward. He said the group moved by convoy on Sunday taking back roads that he believes were no longer safe even 24 hours later. Three of the 11 young cancer patients remain trapped in the hospital after their parents chose to remain in Chernihiv close to their families rather than joining the risky evacuation.

By Monday, the eight kids and their moms were on a train to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Tuesday morning, they were part of a convoy of six ambulances and seven buses – all of them full of sick kids – that crossed the border into Poland under the protection of Ukrainian police.

The cancer patients arrive at the Rava-Ruska border crossing to enter Poland. This frontier has been relatively spared from the fighting in cities near the northern border, such as Chernihiv and Kyiv.

“It’s sad that we have to leave Ukraine, but there is no choice because the children must finish their treatment,” said Yana Vorobyova, the mother of two-year-old Nikita, who is suffering from acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Ms. Vorobyova spoke to The Globe by phone as the emergency convoy approached the Rava-Ruska crossing to Poland. A few minutes later, she and Nikita smiled and waved farewell as the yellow school bus they were travelling in passed under the last Ukrainian flag before the Polish border.

“We just hope that Ukraine will be safe and that it will remain our home and that we can come back to it,” she said.

Ms. Vorobyova last week made a video appeal from the basement of the Chernihiv hospital that was watched more than 100,000 times.

In a video shared with The Globe and Mail, Yana Vorobyova pleads for a safe place for her to continue treatment for her son Nikita's leukemia. The Globe and Mail





