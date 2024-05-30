South Africa election early count shows ANC to lose majority

Open this photo in gallery: A member of the South African Defence Force guards a polling station while commuters make their way through the city the day after the election, outside the Durban City Hall, in Durban, South Africa, May 30, 2024.ALAISTER RUSSELL/Reuters

South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress, is heading to its worst-ever election performance, jeopardizing its parliamentary majority and forcing it to seek coalition partners to stay in power, early vote projections from Wednesday’s election show.

The ANC is likely to receive around 42 to 45 per cent of the vote, according to projections from early voting results. It is also likely to lose control of a key province, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), and possibly another province, Gauteng, which would further weaken its political control of the country.

It is projected to be the first national election in which the ANC slumps below 50 per cent. The party received 57 per cent in the last election in 2019 and had captured as much as 70 per cent at its peak about two decades ago.

The results will throw South Africa into weeks of uncertainty as the ANC struggles to cobble together a working majority in parliament. It will try to negotiate deals with smaller parties, allowing it to remain the dominant voice in the coalition.

South Africa’s currency, the rand, tumbled in early trading after the first projections were published. Investors are worried that the results could weaken South Africa’s stability and lead to new influence for left-wing or populist parties.

Despite its deteriorating position, the ANC remains by far the biggest party in the country. The biggest opposition party, the liberal Democratic Alliance, is projected to win about 22 per cent of the vote.

A new populist party known as MK, headed by former president Jacob Zuma, is projected to run third in the election. The party – which named itself after the ANC’s former paramilitary wing, uMkhonto we Sizwe (“Spear of the Nation”) -- wants to abolish the constitution and the current parliamentary system, transferring power instead to traditional tribal kings and queens.

The new opposition party is expected to become the biggest party in Mr. Zuma’s stronghold, KZN province, where it could form the provincial government in alliance with other parties.

The results show an increasingly fragmented South Africa. Many of the newly emerging parties are populist or ethnic-based, catering to identity politics or narrow ideological interests. Wednesday’s ballot papers featured 70 parties, including 31 new parties.

For decades, the ANC has positioned itself as a multiracial and multiethnic party, winning votes from across the spectrum. But that broad appeal is breaking down as a result of the ANC’s record of corruption scandals and poor economic management. Voters have been angered by widespread electricity shortages and the country’s persistent inequality, worsening unemployment and stagnating economic growth.

The election could determine President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fate. If the final results show the ANC falling to 45 per cent or less, there will be growing pressure on Mr. Ramaphosa to resign from his party leadership, which in turn would lead to a change in the presidency, possibly opening the way for deputy president Paul Mashatile to take over.

For decades, voter turnout has been gradually eroding in South African elections as voters grow weary of the ANC. Rather than switching to relatively unpopular opposition parties, many eligible voters simply stayed home, refusing to cast ballots as alienation and apathy grew.

The biggest opposition party, the DA, is projected to maintain its control of Western Cape province. But it has failed to grow beyond 22 per cent in any national election in the past. A series of high-profile Black politicians have quit the DA, denting its image and strengthening the perception that it is dominated by white leaders.

Another leading opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), is known for its pugnacious rhetoric and radical left-wing policies such as the nationalization and expropriation of industries and farmland.

This election has also shown a sharp rise in populist messages and anti-immigrant appeals. Borrowing from the playbook of many U.S. right-wing politicians, Mr. Zuma’s party is throwing mud on the entire South African electoral system, attacking the election commission and claiming that it is plotting to rig the vote.

This week, some of Mr. Zuma’s supporters stormed into a ballot-storage site in KwaZulu-Natal province, taking videos and falsely claiming that the ballots were pre-marked in the ANC’s favour.

His supporters have also orchestrated a relentless social-media campaign in recent weeks, with tens of thousands of posts claiming that the electoral commission is “corrupt” or “compromised.”