South Africa to receive its first delivery of COVID-19 vaccines

Andrew Meldrum
JOHANNESBURG
The Associated Press
South Africa is preparing a hero’s welcome Monday for the delivery of its first COVID-19 vaccines – 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be part of the red-carpet welcome at Johannesburg’s O.R. Tambo International Airport for the shipment of the vaccines, which will be followed up later this month by another 500,000 doses of the vaccine.

The AstraZeneca vaccines will be used to inoculate South Africa’s front-line health workers, which will be the start of the country’s vaccination campaign. The first jabs are expected to be administered in mid-February, after the vaccines are tested and approved by South Africa’s drug regulatory authorities.

“We really need these vaccines as quickly as possible,” Michael Makhethe, an ambulance driver and first aid provider who works in the Soweto area of southern Johannesburg, told The Associated Press. “We front-line health care workers are exposed to the virus in our work. We need protection.”

South Africa’s government intends to inoculate 40 million people, representing 67 per cent of the country’s population of 60 million, by the end of the year.

South Africa has by far the highest number of COVID-19 cases in all of Africa, with 1.45 million confirmed cases, including 44,164 deaths, according to official figures released Sunday. That represents about 41 per cent of all cases reported by Africa’s 54 countries, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

South Africa’s scramble to acquire adequate vaccines to reach that ambitious target received a substantial boost with the news that it has acquired 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine. They are expected to arrive in the second quarter of the year, the government confirmed to The Associated Press.

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize will announce the cost of the Pfizer vaccines at a later date, said Lwazi Manzi, spokeswoman for the health ministry.

In the coming months, South Africa is expecting to receive 6 million vaccine doses from the international COVAX facility, 9 million of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine when it is approved, and an additional 20 million from the African Union’s vaccine acquisition task team. Further acquisitions of vaccines will be needed to meet the government’s inoculation target.

Most South Africans are looking forward to getting vaccinated, according to a recent survey. An impressive 67 per cent of adults said they would definitely or probably take a vaccine if it was available, according to a survey by the University of Johannesburg and the Human Sciences Research Council.

Those who said they would definitely not or probably not take a vaccine were at 18 per cent, according to the survey of more than 10,000 South Africans. About 15 per cent of those surveyed said they had not decided if they would take a jab.

South African health experts are encouraged by the results of the survey, saying many of the undecided would probably get vaccines when many others are.

The South African government has already launched a social media campaign to build enthusiasm for vaccines.

Hashtags like #VacciNation and #ListenToTheExperts accompanied by attractive graphics are circulating to promote support for vaccines and to counteract rumours and misinformation about COVID-19.

South Africa has recently passed its second peak of COVID-19 that was nearly double the numbers of confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the first surge. South Africa’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has dropped significantly over the past two weeks from 25 new cases per 100,000 people on Jan. 17 to 10 new cases per 100,000 people on Jan. 31.

South Africa’s rate of deaths has also begun to drop, with the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths over the past two weeks decreasing from 0.95 deaths per 100,000 people on Jan. 17 to 0.79 deaths per 100,000 people on Jan. 31.

The large number of COVID-19 infections in some places makes it more likely for new variants of the virus to emerge. Science Reporter Ivan Semeniuk explains how vaccines may not be as effective against these new strains, making it a race to control and track the spread of variants before they become a dangerous new outbreak. The Globe and Mail

